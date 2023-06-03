US & China's defence leaders briefly meet & sit at same table for dinner, but have no 'substantive exchange'

China's Minister of National Defense, Li Shangfu, and the United States' Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, met very briefly on Jun. 2, literally only shaking hands at dinner and sharing some pleasantries.

Tensions

The pair met at the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), a security conference that brings together Asia's defence policy makers and analysts.

Tensions between the United States and China have ratcheted upwards, not helped by incidents involving spy balloons or aircraft over the South China Sea, such as the incident that occurred just last week.

At the 2022 iteration of the SLD, Austin met with Li's predecessor, Wei Fenghe, on the sidelines of the event, but attempts to recreate the meeting with Li failed, with what was described as an "unusually blunt" rejection.

Despite that, observers said that the event lent itself to last minute arrangements, or perhaps meetings between lower-level officials.

Pleasantries

But on the evening on Jun. 2, as the SLD participants were taking their seats for dinner, Austin seems to have taken the opportunity to literally reach out to China's minister.

Austin apparently walked up to Li, and shook his hand, with both saying "It was good to meet you".

The handshake. Defense Secretary Austin walks over to Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu to say hello at the #SLD23 in Singapore. Li had turned down the U.S. proposal for a meeting. pic.twitter.com/t9KkUI3vSw — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) June 2, 2023

The first day of SLD was given to bilateral meetings between delegations, meaning a more substantive discussion between the pair appears unlikely.

Both men will speak at the conference, Austin on Jun. 3, and Li on Jun. 4.

Observers note that they will likely often be in the same room at the same time, but without any meaningful way to communicate at a private level.

Both men also sat across each other at the same table for a meal.

Also present at the table was keynote speaker Anthony Albanese as well as Singapore's deputy prime minister and Acting PM Lawrence Wong.

As well as the handshake, China’s Defence Minster Li Shangfu had dinner with Australian PM @AlboMP — and, on the same head table, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin.



Props to the @IISS_org seating committee https://t.co/3UOTAqPQjn pic.twitter.com/KZF9ZNUmtH — Will Glasgow (@wmdglasgow) June 2, 2023

According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the meeting, but said that there had been no "substantive exchange" between them.

Meanwhile, the pair met other significant participants.

Nikkei reported that Li will meet his Japanese counterpart, Hamada Yasukazu, while Austin met with Asean defence ministers, including Singapore's Ng Eng Hen, and Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto.

Honored to speak with my Southeast Asian counterparts on ways to enhance our defense partnerships to address regional security challenges. These partnerships are essential to ensuring a secure, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/KzOMJFKswY — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 2, 2023

Terrific to see Minister @Ng_Eng_Hen today as we kick off a busy few days at the #SLD23. Singapore is an indispensable partner, and we’re continuing to make great strides to advance our defense cooperation in support of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/8TgHHvp3jG — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 2, 2023

I had a great conversation with Minister @prabowo on the strength of the bilateral defense relationship, our common views on regional security issues, and the importance of ASEAN to the security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/fB1CX7eXFc — Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) June 2, 2023

