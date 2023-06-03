Back

US & China's defence leaders briefly meet & sit at same table for dinner, but have no 'substantive exchange'

They later sat at the same dinner table with Australian PM Anthony Albanese and DPM Lawrence Wong.

Tan Min-Wei | June 03, 2023, 02:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

China's Minister of National Defense, Li Shangfu, and the United States' Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, met very briefly on Jun. 2, literally only shaking hands at dinner and sharing some pleasantries.

Tensions

The pair met at the International Institute for Strategic Studies' Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), a security conference that brings together Asia's defence policy makers and analysts.

Tensions between the United States and China have ratcheted upwards, not helped by incidents involving spy balloons or aircraft over the South China Sea, such as the incident that occurred just last week.

At the 2022 iteration of the SLD, Austin met with Li's predecessor, Wei Fenghe, on the sidelines of the event, but attempts to recreate the meeting with Li failed, with what was described as an "unusually blunt" rejection.

Despite that, observers said that the event lent itself to last minute arrangements, or perhaps meetings between lower-level officials.

Pleasantries

But on the evening on Jun. 2, as the SLD participants were taking their seats for dinner, Austin seems to have taken the opportunity to literally reach out to China's minister.

Austin apparently walked up to Li, and shook his hand, with both saying "It was good to meet you".

The first day of SLD was given to bilateral meetings between delegations, meaning a more substantive discussion between the pair appears unlikely.

Both men will speak at the conference, Austin on Jun. 3, and Li on Jun. 4.

Observers note that they will likely often be in the same room at the same time, but without any meaningful way to communicate at a private level.

Both men also sat across each other at the same table for a meal.

Also present at the table was keynote speaker Anthony Albanese as well as Singapore's deputy prime minister and Acting PM Lawrence Wong.

According to Reuters, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed the meeting, but said that there had been no "substantive exchange" between them.

Meanwhile, the pair met other significant participants.

Nikkei reported that Li will meet his Japanese counterpart, Hamada Yasukazu, while Austin met with Asean defence ministers, including Singapore's Ng Eng Hen, and Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto.

Related stories

Top image via @yarotrof/Twitter

Bali considers banning tourists from mountains

They also a list of dos and don'ts for travelers to abide by.

June 03, 2023, 02:52 PM

8 wild boars trapped in Zhenghua area by NParks since May 2023

Exclusion fencing has also been installed in the area.

June 03, 2023, 12:29 PM

If 1 nation imagines itself too big for the rules, our regional strategic stability is undermined: Australia PM Albanese

Albanese also committed to being open and transparent regarding Australia's intentions around AUKUS.

June 03, 2023, 12:29 PM

Chinese man hides in fridge as mercury hits 39.7°C in Guangdong

Too hot.

June 03, 2023, 12:01 PM

POV: I was born in S'pore, raised in Nepal, & now I am back to serve. This is my life as a Gurkha.

Madan Kumar Gurung writes about his journey in the SPF, his views on leadership, and his love for Singapore and Nepal.

June 03, 2023, 11:02 AM

LANY to perform in S’pore on Aug. 15, tickets to go on sale from Jun. 6

Mark your calendars.

June 03, 2023, 01:14 AM

Lawrence Wong meets Australian PM Albanese while standing in for PM Lee

Albanese will be delivery the keynote speech at the 2023 Shangri La Dialogue.

June 02, 2023, 06:59 PM

Man, 40, attacked by wild boar at Zhenghua Park, requires over 20 stitches on his left leg

The man is still under observation in the hospital, and was given four to six weeks of medical leave.

June 02, 2023, 06:22 PM

Taiwan shipping company Yang Ming hands out 30 months' mid-year bonus: Bloomberg

Like receiving a pot of gold.

June 02, 2023, 06:15 PM

Access to Asia Sentinel website to be blocked in S'pore after failure to comply with POFMA order

The website published a correction notice on the article, but not in the form required.

June 02, 2023, 05:16 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.