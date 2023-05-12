New 3-storey Woodleigh Mall has 24-hour Fairprice Finest, cafés & more

If there's one thing Singaporeans love, it's a new mall opening in their neighbourhood.

The newest addition to this list is Woodleigh Mall, which opened its doors to the public on May 9.

Woodleigh Mall

Located along Upper Aljunied Road, the 206,000 square feet mall serves the Bidadari and Woodleigh estates.

It is connected to Woodleigh MRT station and the Bidadari Community Club.

The mall also connects to extensive cycling routes around the Bidadari Estate, as well as the upcoming 10-hectare Bidadari Park.

Amenities

According to its website, the three-storey mall offers an array of dining and entertainment options.

Some noteworthy additions include:

24-hour FairPrice Finest

OLLA Specialty Coffee, a café with alfresco dining

Genki Sushi

A&W

Auntie Anne's (coming soon)

Surrey Hills Grocer (coming soon)

Kiztopia Club, an indoor playground for kids

Here's a look at the mall's interior:

The mall also has other retail brands:

Challenger

Skechers

Popular

Guardian

The Green Party

For the mall's full list of tenants, click here.

Woodleigh Mall

Address: 11 Bidadari Park Dr, Singapore 367803

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm

Related articles

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via CS Boon and BYKidO Pte. Ltd on Google Maps