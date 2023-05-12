New 3-storey Woodleigh Mall has 24-hour Fairprice Finest, cafés & more

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If there's one thing Singaporeans love, it's a new mall opening in their neighbourhood.
The newest addition to this list is Woodleigh Mall, which opened its doors to the public on May 9.
Woodleigh Mall
Located along Upper Aljunied Road, the 206,000 square feet mall serves the Bidadari and Woodleigh estates.
It is connected to Woodleigh MRT station and the Bidadari Community Club.
The mall also connects to extensive cycling routes around the Bidadari Estate, as well as the upcoming 10-hectare Bidadari Park.
Amenities
According to its website, the three-storey mall offers an array of dining and entertainment options.
Some noteworthy additions include:
- 24-hour FairPrice Finest
- OLLA Specialty Coffee, a café with alfresco dining
- Genki Sushi
- A&W
- Auntie Anne's (coming soon)
- Surrey Hills Grocer (coming soon)
- Kiztopia Club, an indoor playground for kids
Here's a look at the mall's interior:
The mall also has other retail brands:
- Challenger
- Skechers
- Popular
- Guardian
- The Green Party
For the mall's full list of tenants, click here.
Woodleigh Mall
Address: 11 Bidadari Park Dr, Singapore 367803
Opening hours: 10am to 10pm
Related articles
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.