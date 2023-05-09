Back

Chinese boy band WayV performing in S'pore on June 2, 2023

Nice.

Russell Ang | May 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

Events

Chinese boy band WayV will be coming to Singapore this June.

WayV is a seven-member Chinese sub-unit of K-pop group NCT.

Performing on June 2

On May 8, the group announced new tour dates as part of their ongoing fan meeting tour "Phantom", which includes a stop in Singapore on June 2.

The concert will be held at the Star Theatre.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Only five members will be attending the fan meeting: Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.

The group kicked off the tour earlier this year in South Korea and has performed in other Asian cities like Manila and Bangkok.

