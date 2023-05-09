Chinese boy band WayV performing in S'pore on June 2, 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Chinese boy band WayV will be coming to Singapore this June.
WayV is a seven-member Chinese sub-unit of K-pop group NCT.
Performing on June 2
On May 8, the group announced new tour dates as part of their ongoing fan meeting tour "Phantom", which includes a stop in Singapore on June 2.
2023 WayV Fanmeeting Tour [Phantom] in SINGAPORE— WayV (@WayV_official) May 8, 2023
〖The Star Theatre〗
➫ 2023.06.02 FRI 6:00PM (SGT)
[Announcement]
5 members (KUN, TEN, XIAOJUN, HENDERY and YANGYANG) will be attending. #WayV_Phantom #SINGAPORE#WayV_Phantom_in_SINGAPORE#WayV #WeiShenV #威神V pic.twitter.com/znWp5Hzn3M
The concert will be held at the Star Theatre.
Ticketing details have yet to be announced.
Only five members will be attending the fan meeting: Kun, Ten, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang.
The group kicked off the tour earlier this year in South Korea and has performed in other Asian cities like Manila and Bangkok.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.