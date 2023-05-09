Vietnam records highest ever temperature of 44.1°C, measurement was done indoors

On May 6, Vietnam registered a new temperature high of 44.1°C, breaking the 2019 record of 43.4°C.

This follows on the heels of Singapore and regional neighbours experiencing higher than normal temperatures.

Mercury above 35°C

According to The Guardian, the record-breaking temperature was measured indoors at the Hoi Xuan monitoring station in the northern province of Thanh Hoa.

VnExpress International also reported that the temperature for all provinces were at least 35°C, with 17 provinces and two areas in Hanoi reaching over 40°C.

Two other provinces recorded temperature highs of 43°C.

Speaking to The Guardian, climate change expert Nguyen Ngoc Huy noted that this was a "worrying record" that is set to "be repeated many times".

"It confirms that extreme climate models are being proven to be true," he said.

What is the country doing about the heatwave?

The Guardian reported that Vietnam’s industry and electricity ministries have been asked by officials in the central city of Da Nang to “cooperate to effectively deal with the heat, possible drought and lack of water”.

Additionally, the city’s water supply company has been notified by officials to ensure adequate supplies of water for domestic use.

Why is this happening?

Head of weather forecasting at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Nguyen Van Huong shared with VnExpress International that this could be the strongest large-scale heatwave in May for Vietnam.

It is caused by the double whammy of a hot wave toward the west and the Foehn wind effect.

According to the Met Office UK, the Foehn effect causes air to warm and dry on the leeward side of cross mountain wind.

It is common in mountainous regions.

The Vietnamese meteorological agency warned that hot weather and low humidity also increases the risk of fire and explosions due to increased electricity demand.

