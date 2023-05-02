M'sia says schools can close if it exceeds 37°C for 3 straight days & heatwave declared

Malaysia can close its schools in the event temperatures reach over 37°C for three consecutive days and a heatwave is declared by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The measure was announced in a circular by Malaysia's Education ministry.

According to Malaysian media Sinar Daily, the decision for the measure is due to weather conditions at several locations across the country.

The Star reported that the average temperature throughout most of Malaysia has been forecasted to be at about 35°C from late April to early May.

In addition, some parts of the country have already recorded temperatures above 36°C.

Two-tier warning system

Malaysian's Education ministry added that allowing schools to close in the event of a heatwave is the second level of a two-tier warning system, NST reported.

For the first level, should temperatures range from 35°C to 37°C for three consecutive days, schools must suspend all outdoor activities for students and teachers.

This includes camping, marching, outdoor sports and games, as well as agricultural activities.

Should the school eventually be closed, the institution's administrator must immediately communicate their decision to the Education Ministry's registrar.

Reported heatstroke deaths of two children in Kelantan prompt calls for extending school holidays

Bernama reported that two children have supposedly died from heatstroke in the Malaysian state of Kelantan, an 11-year-old boy and a 19-month-old girl in April.

The state's health ministry has since urged people to limit outdoor activities because of the hot weather.

Following the deaths, Sabah's state government said that it will discuss extending the school holidays in light of the heat.

Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, has also called for Malaysia's Cabinet to discuss whether there is a need to extend the school holidays, The Star reported.

Malaysia previously closed some 259 schools in Apr. 2016, within the states of Perlis and Pahang, when temperatures exceeded 37°C over a period of three days.

The Education Ministry at that time said the move was necessary to safeguard the health of the over 100,000 pre-school, primary and secondary pupils.

While students were excused from attending classes, school staff were still required to be present in school for duties that did not involve teaching.

