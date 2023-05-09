Back

Former Thailand PM-in-exile Thaksin Shinawatra says he will return after almost 17 years away

His announcement comes a few days before Thailand's elections.

Yen Zhi Yi | May 09, 2023, 11:58 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra said that he would be returning to the country after almost 17 years in self-imposed exile and being away from his family.

In a tweet dated May 9, Thaksin expressed that he wanted to seek permission to return to see his grandchildren before his birthday on Jul. 26.

"It has been 17 years that I have been separated from my family. I am old,” he wrote, according to a translation by Reuters.

He also made another tweet earlier on May 1 to welcome his seventh grandchild and expressed his wish to see his grandchildren.

Political fugitive

The 73-year-old ex-policeman and politician was ousted in a military coup in 2006.

He subsequently went into exile in 2008 to avoid a corruption trial which he claimed was politically motivated, Reuters reported.

He was found guilty in absentia and given a two-year jail sentence.

Thaksin then spent most of his exile years in London or Dubai.

The government led by his younger sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, was also ousted by a court ruling in 2014.

His daughter, 36-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, is among the strong candidates vying for prime minister in Thailand’s upcoming general elections.

Her party, Pheu Thai, continues to top the latest opinion polls, according to Nikkei Asia.

Looming elections

Thaksin’s announcement comes a few days before Thailand is set to hold its general elections on Sunday, May 14.

Besides seeking permission to return, he also made a follow-up tweet on the same day with regard to the polls.

He told others not to worry about him being a burden for the Pheu Thai Party and clarified that he will follow legal processes.

“On the day I return, the caretaker government of Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha would still be where it is. It's all my own decision - with love and attachment to my family, my homeland and our high-up,” he said in his tweet, according to the Bangkok Post.

Thaksin currently faces a prison term of at least 10 years, The Nation reported.

Thaksin's return adds to uncertainty

Thaksin’s decision to head back to Thailand also introduced another variable into the fiercely contested but uncertain elections.

Termsak Chalermpalanupap, the Visiting Fellow and Coordinator of the Thailand Studies Programme at thinktank ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, told Mothership that the ex-prime minister’s return is a “new factor”.

“Whether it is going to help or hurt Pheu Thai, we are still debating,” he said.

He called Thaksin’s sudden announcement of his return “a big uncertainty” due to the unclarity of his plans and other "irregularities", such as errors made by the Election Commission (EC) during the early voting session on May 7.

“Certainly he cannot just walk back home,” Termsak added, pointing to the criminal convictions awaiting the former prime minister back in Thailand.

You might be interested:

Read more of our Thai GE coverage:

Top image via Facebook/Ing Shinawatra

Public officers can enter homes to seize items causing nuisance under proposed changes to neighbour dispute management

A public consultation on the changes will happen from May 11-31, 2023.

May 10, 2023, 03:00 PM

Ex-US president Donald Trump found guilty of sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll in civil lawsuit

He was ordered to pay S$6.63 million in damages.

May 10, 2023, 02:47 PM

M'sian police arrest S'porean man, 69, for urinating in ablution area at JB Customs

He will be detained for defiling a place of worship, with intent to insult the religion of any class.

May 10, 2023, 01:56 PM

Live pig exports to S'pore from Pulau Bulan, Indonesia face 1-year delay after African Swine Fever detected

African Swine Fever is not dangerous to humans, but is fatal for pigs.

May 10, 2023, 01:53 PM

Cat & 30 humans evacuated from Woodlands HDB block after fire breaks out in unit

One block resident was conveyed to the hospital after they were assessed for breathlessness.

May 10, 2023, 11:43 AM

MOH looking into suggestions to improve queueing system for polyclinics to manage high demand

Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary also said that GP clinics and family physician clinics are part of primary care

May 10, 2023, 11:04 AM

Najib gets 2-day MC for diarrhoea, 1MDB corruption trial postponed

Najib receives 2 days MC for diarrhoea.

May 10, 2023, 10:57 AM

Leong Mun Wai's proposal of S$1m research department to provide legislative assistance for all MPs rejected

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah rejected his requests, which included asking for an "opposition hour" and not ending debates until they "conclude substantively".

May 10, 2023, 10:48 AM

Night temperature hits 29.9°C at East Coast Parkway at 2:30am, feels like 35°C

Sticky.

May 10, 2023, 02:57 AM

SEA Games 2023: S'pore advances to e-sport Valorant semi-finals after beating M'sia, Indonesia & Cambodia

Bravo.

May 10, 2023, 02:17 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.