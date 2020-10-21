Back

Ex-Thai PM Yingluck reminds Prayuth he asked if she could continue governing amid protests 6 years ago

Tables have turned.

Sulaiman Daud | October 21, 2020, 01:30 PM

Former Thailand prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra sent a message to the current Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, in a reversal of their situation from 2014.

Yingluck ousted in a coup led by Prayuth

Back then, Yingluck was the incumbent facing massive protests over an amnesty bill that would have paved the way for her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra to return to Thailand.

Thaksin is himself a former Thai prime minister.

Yingluck's government was ousted in a military-led coup in May 2014 led by Prayuth, who then took the reins.

Come 2020, Prayuth is in power, and is currently facing massive protests over his alleged manipulation of the 2019 general election, and discontent with the monarchy.

He has issued emergency decrees banning political gatherings of five or more people, and TV reports on the protests have been censored.

Do you remember

The similarity was not lost on Yingluck, who directed a message at Prayuth on her social media accounts.

According to Nikkei Asia, she asked if he remembered the protesters demanding her resignation and Prayuth's question, "Whether I can continue my government?"

"Today, the same incident has happened to you, when more than 100,000 students and the Thai people demand you resign... I hope you can recall what you asked me and I hope you would decide immediately to choose the strategy to bring the country to peace and prosperity."

Yingluck, who was sentenced to five years' prison in Thailand, has been a fugitive since she fled the country in 2017.

She and her supporters claim the charges were politically-motivated.

She was recently granted Serbian citizenship and has frequently been spotted in London, according to Bangkok Post.

