Strong winds at Changi construction site lift debris & barricades into air

No one was injured.

Zoe Ern Yap | May 03, 2023, 04:31 PM

Events

In Singapore, we're relatively sheltered from extreme weather events such as hail or earthquakes.

Recently, a TikTok user and YouTuber uploaded two separate videos of a strange weather phenomenon causing debris from a construction site to float in the air.

Capturing the unusual weather

User yeothuang1968 posted an approximately four minute video about the strange weather event on TikTok on May 1.

The video garnered almost 78k views over two days, and was apparently taken at the Changi Airport Terminal 5's construction site.

The video showed items at the construction site being whirled around in the air by strong gusts of wind.

Not long after, even the orange and white safety barricades were being shifted by the wind.

The wind was so strong that some of the barricades were lifted into the air.

Several men could be heard shouting behind the camera about the barricade.

The wind was also strong enough to lift some metal sheets away from the ground.

The metal sheets swivelled around in the air for a while before gradually falling.

Throughout the video, birds could be heard frantically crowing and were seen flying away from the imminent path of the levitating debris.

Towards the end, the strong winds eventually died down.

Similar YouTube video

A YouTuber also uploaded a video with similar contents from the same location on May 2, and described the weather event as a "tornado".

 

Netizens' reactions

On the TikTok video, several netizens were speculating about the weather phenomenon taking place.

They identified it as a possible landspout or waterspout event.

Other netizens tried to put a lighthearted spin on the situation.

On the YouTube video, a netizen was left pondering the ephemeral nature of life.

Changi Airport Group statement

Mothership reached out to Changi Airport Group (CAG), whose spokesperson confirmed that this incident had happened in the morning of Apr. 30 at the Changi East development site.

According to CAG's website, the Changi East development site is a construction project for the new Terminal 5, a three-runway system, tunnels and underground systems, landslide and aviation support facilities and the Changi East Industrial Zone.

A CAG spokesperson attributed the incident to "unusual weather phenomena" and stated that no one sustained injuries.

Additional measures have been taken to improve the safety at the construction site, following a safety assessment.

Construction works have since resumed after CAG and its contractors "secured the movable items with additional support".

Meteorological Service Singapore statement

According to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS)'s spokesperson, the phenomenon that occurred was a landspout.

It occurs when air currents circulating above a warm surface are sucked into upward moving air of a developing thunderstorm cloud.

The phenomenon lasts for several minutes and weakens quickly.

It was stated that the "gusts may cause minor damage to structures or pose some risk to people conducting activities nearby".

Landspouts are extremely rare in Singapore, the last known sighting was in Tuas in September 2019.

Climate change is not a factor in their occurrences as the landspouts are "highly localised and rare in nature".

The MSS spokesperson said that although they could predict thunderstorms, the formations of landspouts are much tougher to predict.

On Apr. 30, when the incident occurred, several thunderstorms were observed at the eastern end of Singapore and on the offshore islands at 11am.

The landspout possibly spawned off from a thunderstorm around Changi which developed from around 11:10 am.

