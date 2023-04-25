Back

Tremors felt in Marine Parade & Boon Keng following 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

One online user said she was so terrified by the tremor she thought she would die.

Winnie Li | April 25, 2023, 04:22 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit western Indonesia on Apr. 25 around 3am local time (4am Singapore time), triggering a tsunami warning which lasted around two hours, according to the country's geophysics agency, BMKG.

As a result, a number of residents in Singapore claimed they had felt the tremor in their homes this morning.

For example, someone who lives in Marine Parade shared a video on Xiaohongshu showing the ceiling light in his flat, situated on the 18th floor, shaking throughout the 30-second clip.

Video via W529X/Xiaohongshu

In the caption, he added that he was awakened by the tremor at 4am today.

Initially, he thought he was hallucinating as he never thought he could have felt the tremor so clearly.

Another Xiaohongshu user, who lives in Boon Keng, also shared that she felt her flat was shaking when lying on her bed at 4:05am.

Screenshot via @Tahaixiangshangtianjiayudibucheng/Xiaohongshu

She said that she was so scared she decided to put on some clothes so that she would not need to evacuate her home naked in the event the situation worsened.

Reactions

Many online users responded to these posts, concurring that they sensed the tremor this morning as well, especially those living along the east coast.

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

One commenter even jokingly said that the tremor was not as strong as the one caused by the renovation works under her block.

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

However, for others, the tremor left them in shock.

One resident, who lives on the 25th floor, recounted that she was so terrified she thought she would die in Singapore.

She also added that when she went downstairs to the ground floor, many people were already there, presumably as a safety precaution.

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

A new mother commented that she was put on high alert by the tremor and said if she felt it again, she would hide inside the bomb shelter.

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

Nevertheless, quite a number of online users shared that their sleeping quality was so good they felt nothing this morning.

Screenshot via Xiaohongshu

S'pore experiences tremors ocassionally

In 2022, tremors were also felt by residents living in Sengkang, Whampoa, and Woodlands after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sumatra.

In fact, on average, Singapore is affected by tremors from Sumatran earthquakes once or twice a year, according to the National Library Board.

While these tremors may cause furniture to move and buildings to sway, they are not serious enough to affect the structural integrity of buildings or result in property damage.

Additionally, as Singapore situates outside earthquake zones and lies away from the margins of tectonic plates, there are no records of earthquakes occurring on the little red dot to date.

Top images via BMKG/Twitter & Evan.X/Xiaohongshu

Man, 22, arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle at Bukit Batok carpark

He will be charged on Apr. 26.

April 25, 2023, 04:13 PM

Woman at Paya Lebar duck restaurant caught on CCTV taking order not meant for her

The restaurant did not lodge a police report, but chose to publicise the incident to warn others.

April 25, 2023, 04:07 PM

Van nearly hits man carrying toddler at new traffic light & pedestrian crossing in Serangoon North

The light was red and the van did not have right of way.

April 25, 2023, 03:18 PM

Richard Branson death penalty allegations disrespects S'pore's judges, criminal justice system: MHA

MHA has responded to the billionaire.

April 25, 2023, 02:02 PM

M'sia police investigating Terengganu man who waved sticks at noisy motorcycle riders on Hari Raya

Road rage.

April 25, 2023, 12:38 PM

South Korean won weakens against S'pore dollar again

Time to exchange won.

April 25, 2023, 11:59 AM

Kampong Gelam is more than just Haji Lane. Here are 6 gems you can explore.

A more complete experience of Kampong Gelam.

April 25, 2023, 11:29 AM

Comment: What's so wrong about men attacking & hacking python at Boon Lay Place Market?

Killing wildlife in Singapore is a crime.

April 25, 2023, 11:02 AM

Someone steals 12 star fruits from Punggol Park's community garden, leaves 3 behind for tree owner

The thief seems to know when the star fruits are ripe for picking even when the tree owner covered them with a bag.

April 25, 2023, 10:54 AM

M'sian man, 36, jailed 12 months for smuggling 26 puppies & 1 cat into S'pore, causing 'unnecessary pain & suffering'

One puppy was found dead on arrival.

April 25, 2023, 10:22 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.