Tremors felt in Marine Parade & Boon Keng following 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

A 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit western Indonesia on Apr. 25 around 3am local time (4am Singapore time), triggering a tsunami warning which lasted around two hours, according to the country's geophysics agency, BMKG.

As a result, a number of residents in Singapore claimed they had felt the tremor in their homes this morning.

For example, someone who lives in Marine Parade shared a video on Xiaohongshu showing the ceiling light in his flat, situated on the 18th floor, shaking throughout the 30-second clip.

In the caption, he added that he was awakened by the tremor at 4am today.

Initially, he thought he was hallucinating as he never thought he could have felt the tremor so clearly.

Another Xiaohongshu user, who lives in Boon Keng, also shared that she felt her flat was shaking when lying on her bed at 4:05am.

She said that she was so scared she decided to put on some clothes so that she would not need to evacuate her home naked in the event the situation worsened.

Reactions

Many online users responded to these posts, concurring that they sensed the tremor this morning as well, especially those living along the east coast.

One commenter even jokingly said that the tremor was not as strong as the one caused by the renovation works under her block.

However, for others, the tremor left them in shock.

One resident, who lives on the 25th floor, recounted that she was so terrified she thought she would die in Singapore.

She also added that when she went downstairs to the ground floor, many people were already there, presumably as a safety precaution.

A new mother commented that she was put on high alert by the tremor and said if she felt it again, she would hide inside the bomb shelter.

Nevertheless, quite a number of online users shared that their sleeping quality was so good they felt nothing this morning.

S'pore experiences tremors ocassionally

In 2022, tremors were also felt by residents living in Sengkang, Whampoa, and Woodlands after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's West Sumatra.

In fact, on average, Singapore is affected by tremors from Sumatran earthquakes once or twice a year, according to the National Library Board.

While these tremors may cause furniture to move and buildings to sway, they are not serious enough to affect the structural integrity of buildings or result in property damage.

Additionally, as Singapore situates outside earthquake zones and lies away from the margins of tectonic plates, there are no records of earthquakes occurring on the little red dot to date.

