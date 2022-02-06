Back

Tremors felt in Sengkang, Whampoa, Woodlands following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

Tremors felt in Malaysia too.

Syahindah Ishak | Fiona Tan | February 25, 2022, 11:04 AM

Events

MDIS March e-Open House 2022

05 March 2022 - 05 March 2022

Online

6.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Indonesia on Feb. 25 morning.

The earthquake has resulted in tremors felt in the neighbouring countries of Singapore and Malaysia.

6.2 magnitude earthquake

The earthquake was reported by a website called Volcano Discovery.

Volcano Discovery reported a "very strong" 6.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in approximately 67km northwest of Bukittinggi in Western Sumatra, Indonesia at around 9:40am on Feb. 25.

Indonesia's geophysics agency has also confirmed the earthquake.

Tremors in Singapore

The tremors could be felt across Singapore.

These include those living in the eastern part of Singapore, such as Eunos, Tampines and Bedok.

There were also reports of tremors in the northeastern region of Singapore, such as Sengkang and Buangkok, and the central region like Whampoa.

Image screenshot from Professional PHV Drivers Singapore/Facebook.

Abigail Mamorno Macaraeg told Mothership she felt tremors in her residential unit at Buangkok Green.

Video courtesy of Abigail Mamorno Macaraeg.

A Mothership reader, Kris Justin Daniel, saw his ceiling lights swaying back at forth in his residential unit at Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa.

Video courtesy of Kris Justin Daniel.

The earthquake was also felt in Woodlands.

Here's additional footage of the earthquake felt in an office and a home in Singapore this morning:

 

Tremors in Malaysia

In Malaysia, tremors were felt near the coastal city of Klang at around 9:39am, as reported by Malaysiakini.

Closer inland, residents in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, gathered outside after feeling tremors.

Top images via @chasbuduo/Twitter & Paul Tan/FB

