Tremors felt in Sengkang, Whampoa, Woodlands following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Indonesia on Feb. 25 morning.
The earthquake has resulted in tremors felt in the neighbouring countries of Singapore and Malaysia.
6.2 magnitude earthquake
The earthquake was reported by a website called Volcano Discovery.
Volcano Discovery reported a "very strong" 6.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in approximately 67km northwest of Bukittinggi in Western Sumatra, Indonesia at around 9:40am on Feb. 25.
Very strong mag. 6.0 #earthquake - Near Singapore, SG.01, Singapore, on Friday, Feb 25, 2022 at 9:39 am (GMT +8) - share your experience - informationhttps://t.co/A5YBceWrYi— VolcanoDiscovery (@volcanodiscover) February 25, 2022
Indonesia's geophysics agency has also confirmed the earthquake.
Tremors in Singapore
The tremors could be felt across Singapore.
These include those living in the eastern part of Singapore, such as Eunos, Tampines and Bedok.
Anyone just feel an earthquake in Singapore?— Timothy McDonald (@timothy_mcd) February 25, 2022
There were also reports of tremors in the northeastern region of Singapore, such as Sengkang and Buangkok, and the central region like Whampoa.
Abigail Mamorno Macaraeg told Mothership she felt tremors in her residential unit at Buangkok Green.
A Mothership reader, Kris Justin Daniel, saw his ceiling lights swaying back at forth in his residential unit at Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa.
The earthquake was also felt in Woodlands.
HOLY COW THERE WAS AN EARTHQUAKE IN SINGAPORE. A small one. Felt in Woodlands.— Mezame (@MezameTV) February 25, 2022
Here's additional footage of the earthquake felt in an office and a home in Singapore this morning:
Tremors in Malaysia
In Malaysia, tremors were felt near the coastal city of Klang at around 9:39am, as reported by Malaysiakini.
Closer inland, residents in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, gathered outside after feeling tremors.
Earthquake felt at Putrajaya #earthquake #tremor #putrajaya pic.twitter.com/wlCGilYeD8— X (@prakashchris) February 25, 2022
Terkini di Kompleks C, Putrajaya.#earthquake pic.twitter.com/Xnc3GR7b0s— Farril Fardan 🌀 (@Farril_Fardan) February 25, 2022
Kami berkumpul di Putrajaya kerana terasa gegaran daripada #earthquake harini pic.twitter.com/U7YgSfMEec— Ahmad Lukman Rusli (@lukmens_rusli) February 25, 2022
