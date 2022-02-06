Tremors felt in Sengkang, Whampoa, Woodlands following 6.2-magnitude earthquake in Indonesia

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake was reported in Indonesia on Feb. 25 morning.

The earthquake has resulted in tremors felt in the neighbouring countries of Singapore and Malaysia.

6.2 magnitude earthquake

The earthquake was reported by a website called Volcano Discovery.

Volcano Discovery reported a "very strong" 6.2 magnitude earthquake was felt in approximately 67km northwest of Bukittinggi in Western Sumatra, Indonesia at around 9:40am on Feb. 25.

Very strong mag. 6.0 #earthquake - Near Singapore, SG.01, Singapore, on Friday, Feb 25, 2022 at 9:39 am (GMT +8) - share your experience - informationhttps://t.co/A5YBceWrYi — VolcanoDiscovery (@volcanodiscover) February 25, 2022

Indonesia's geophysics agency has also confirmed the earthquake.

Tremors in Singapore

The tremors could be felt across Singapore.

These include those living in the eastern part of Singapore, such as Eunos, Tampines and Bedok.

Anyone just feel an earthquake in Singapore? — Timothy McDonald (@timothy_mcd) February 25, 2022

There were also reports of tremors in the northeastern region of Singapore, such as Sengkang and Buangkok, and the central region like Whampoa.

Abigail Mamorno Macaraeg told Mothership she felt tremors in her residential unit at Buangkok Green.

A Mothership reader, Kris Justin Daniel, saw his ceiling lights swaying back at forth in his residential unit at Jalan Tenteram in Whampoa.

The earthquake was also felt in Woodlands.

HOLY COW THERE WAS AN EARTHQUAKE IN SINGAPORE. A small one. Felt in Woodlands. — Mezame (@MezameTV) February 25, 2022

Here's additional footage of the earthquake felt in an office and a home in Singapore this morning:

Tremors in Malaysia

In Malaysia, tremors were felt near the coastal city of Klang at around 9:39am, as reported by Malaysiakini.

Closer inland, residents in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, gathered outside after feeling tremors.

Kami berkumpul di Putrajaya kerana terasa gegaran daripada #earthquake harini pic.twitter.com/U7YgSfMEec — Ahmad Lukman Rusli (@lukmens_rusli) February 25, 2022

