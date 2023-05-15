S'pore now imports live chickens from Indonesia

Singapore has started importing live chickens from a farm in Indonesia in a move that diversifies the country's food sources.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) under the National Parks Board (NParks) have approved an avian influenza-free farm in Indonesia as a new import source of live broiler chickens for Singapore.

The first consignment of chickens arrived by sea on Saturday (May. 13) morning.

Live broiler chickens, like other livestock, meat and egg items, can only be imported from sources accredited by SFA and AVS.

The chickens are ensured to be free of high pathogenicity avian influenza and meet food safety and animal health standard.

Diversifying import sources

In 2022. Singapore started importing frozen chicken from Indonesia.

The country has previously only imported live chickens from Malaysia.

"Diversifying import sources is one of Singapore's key strategies to make our food supply chains more resilient," Senior Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said.

He emphasised that the country imports chicken in various forms from 25 countries, including Thailand, Brazil and the United States, and stated that our supply of chickens is currently well-diversified.

However, he said Singapore must be prepared for food supply disruptions to happen from time to time, which could be caused by geopolitical disruptions, disease outbreaks and extreme weather events caused by climate change.

"Our food industry should remain nimble and adaptable through business continuity planning," Koh stated.

He encouraged consumers to buy only what they need, and to be flexible with food options by choosing alternative protein options.

Top photo via Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment and Singapore Food Agency