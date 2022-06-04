S'pore getting chicken from Thailand, Australia, Brazil & US

Singapore is bringing in more supplies of chilled chicken from Australia and Thailand, as well as frozen chicken from sources such as Brazil and the United States to make up the shortfall in poultry.

The supply will be available to Singapore consumers in the coming weeks, as supply from Malaysia dries up due to the country's June 1 export ban.

News of the impending arrival of more chicken supply was made by Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan on June 4.

He said Singapore's chicken supply remains stable.

Tan said on Facebook: "Rest assured, there is adequate supply of chicken for everyone if we continue to do our purchase normally."

Singapore imports about one-third of its chicken from Malaysia.

Well-stocked

A few supermarkets he said he visited on Saturday morning were well stocked with chicken, including whole and parts, to raw and ready-to-eat, frozen and processed, as well as some chilled.

However, Tan said Singapore will face disruptions to its food supplies from time to time.

"We may not fully mitigate these disruptions, but I'm confident that we can get through these occasional disruptions by working together closely," he added.

Top photo via Desmond Tan Facebook