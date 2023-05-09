Projector X at The Cathay to close, last day Jul. 9, 2023

Local independent cinema operator, The Projector, announced that its pop-up at The Cathay in Dhoby Ghaut would officially close on Jul. 9, 2023.

The closure of the pop-up, Projector X: Picturehouse, was announced on The Projector's social media page on May 9, 2023.

Projector X was launched on Aug. 19, 2022, taking over from the Cathay Cineplex, which shut down on Jun. 26, 2022.

In their Facebook post, The Projector reminisced they were "here for a good time but not a long time".

"We trust y'all had a great time, and we'll next-level that in our final [two] months here," the company wrote.

The Projector is left with only one location at Golden Mile Tower.

The Cathay to close for redevelopment works

This announcement comes after The Cathay announced its temporary closure in August 2023 for redevelopment works.

The mall is targeted to reopen in late 2024, just before Christmas. Mall tenants were informed of the works and would have to move out by Aug. 18, 2023.

Top photos via Cathay Organisation Holdings and The Projector/Facebook