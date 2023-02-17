Back

The Cathay at Dhoby Ghaut to close from Aug. 2023 to late 2024 for redevelopment works

It is targeted to reopen ahead of Christmas 2024.

Hannah Martens | February 17, 2023, 04:24 PM

The Cathay at Dhoby Ghaut will close temporarily in August 2023 for redevelopment works, the first since 2003.

According to a media release from Cathay Organisation on Feb. 17, the redevelopment works are scheduled to take about one and a half years. The mall is targeted to reopen in late 2024, before Christmas.

Cathay Organisation added that all mall tenants had been informed of the works and would move out by Aug. 18, 2023.

The Cathay Residences - those living on the 6th to 17th floors of The Cathay- will not be affected by the redevelopment works.

Residents can still access their apartments via the private main entrance on Mount Sophia.

According to a spokesperson, the revamp is aligned to a "planned facelift of Dhoby Ghaut" and the vicinity.

Another major change to The Cathay

On Jun. 26, 2022, The Cathay Cineplex held its last screening at The Cathay before indie cinema, The Projector, took over.

The Projector cinema, called Projector X: Picturehouse, is a tribute to the building's arthouse cinema past.

Top photo via Cathay Organisation Holdings

