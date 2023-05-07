Back

Ju-jitsu athlete Noah Lim, 20, wins S'pore's first gold medal at 32nd SEA Games despite dislocated pinky

This is his third consecutive gold medal at the SEA games.

Fiona Tan | May 07, 2023, 04:30 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

20-year-old ju-jitsu athlete Noah Lim has won the first gold medal for Singapore at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Won despite injury

Lim beat Vietnam’s Nguyen Huu Khang followed by Malaysia’s Adam Akasyah before advancing to the under-69kg finals.

On May 6, 2023, he made quick work against his opponent from Laos, Jedidiah Slayman Phomsavath, at the Chroy Changvar International Convention and Exhibition Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Lim made his Laos opponent submit within 45 seconds, despite having dislocated the pinky finger on his dominant hand one week prior to the final match.

As a result of his injury, Lim said in a report by CNA he had to "change his approach" and fought mostly with his other hand.

While fighting with one hand was admittedly much "harder", Lim said he chose to focus on what he could control and tried to do his best on the mat.

Third consecutive SEA Games gold

And that's exactly what he did, emerging victorious with his third consecutive gold medal at the SEA Games.

He clinched his first gold during his debut in the under-62kg ju-jitsu event at the 2019 Philippines SEA Games.

Lim, who was only 16 years old then, made history by becoming the first Singaporean gold medallist in the sport.

He moved up a weight class and competed in the under-69kg division in the 2022 Hanoi SEA Games, where he won his second gold medal.

Lim will have a shot at another gold medal during the No-Gi men's under-69kg event on May 7.

 

About SEA Games

Lim's teammate, Amirul Syafiq, 30, has emerged with a joint-bronze in his debut in the under-62 kg event.

The Singapore contingent consists of 558 athletes competing in 30 sports.

As of the time of writing, Singapore has clinched 11 medals in the 32nd SEA Games – five golds, two silvers and 4 bronzes.

The SEA Games kicked off in Cambodia on May 5 and will conclude on May 17.

Related story

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image from Team Singapore and Low Yen Ling's Facebook

President Halimah meets S'poreans abroad in UK, including 'pleasant surprise' guest JJ Lin

She encouraged those in attendance to utilise their unique perspectives as the contribute to Singapore.

May 07, 2023, 04:29 PM

M'sian driver killed after colliding with vehicle carrying 4 S'poreans going to Genting Highlands

The four Singaporeans were conveyed to a hospital and are in stable condition.

May 07, 2023, 02:25 PM

Man returns iPad days after taking it from Sengkang eatery Rasa Rasa S’pore

Investigations are ongoing.

May 07, 2023, 11:47 AM

Firsthand: The realities of buying an 'unwanted' home next to a cemetery in S'pore

A true Singapore ghost story.

May 07, 2023, 11:45 AM

Ramen Dining Keisuke Tokyo permanently closes RWS & Suntec City outlets

The ramen chain is relocating to Capitol Singapore soon.

May 07, 2023, 11:16 AM

PM Lee & Halimah congratulate King Charles III on coronation, laud longstanding ties between UK and S'pore

Halimah is in London, attending the coronation in person.

May 06, 2023, 10:04 PM

Man finds injured owl & hands it over to NParks, later learns it was put to sleep

NParks' group director of wildlife management later called the rescuer to explain why the owl was put to sleep.

May 06, 2023, 07:59 PM

Cambodia apologises for upside-down flag blunder at SEA Games opening ceremony

The Indonesia, Vietnam, and Myanmar flags were flown upside down.

May 06, 2023, 07:37 PM

Yishun flat found to have defects in private sanitary pipes that allowed flood of muddy water into unit

Unfortunate and unusual incident.

May 06, 2023, 05:33 PM

Ex-garbage collector tackles stigma toward the trade, says colleagues earn S$5,000 to S$10,000

Wah.

May 06, 2023, 05:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.