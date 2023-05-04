MOS Burger S'pore selling cheese burger & chilli dog instant noodles at S$3.50 each

Whether it’s for fun get-together, a comfort night-in, or family cookout sessions, just Deliveroo it when hunger hits! Order your meals, groceries and essentials on Deliveroo, now with up to 50% off from hundreds of brands! Discover more here

Good news, cup noodle lovers.

As part of its 30th anniversary, MOS Burger Singapore has collaborated with cup noodle brand Nissin.

The launch features two unique cup noodle flavours on its menu for a limited time — MOS Cheese Burger and Chilli Dog.

Priced at S$3.50 each, they are available at all MOS Burger outlets, while stocks last.

They are also available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

Here's how they look:

Nice.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Livia Soh