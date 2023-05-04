MOS Burger S'pore selling cheese burger & chilli dog instant noodles at S$3.50 each

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Good news, cup noodle lovers.
As part of its 30th anniversary, MOS Burger Singapore has collaborated with cup noodle brand Nissin.
The launch features two unique cup noodle flavours on its menu for a limited time — MOS Cheese Burger and Chilli Dog.
Priced at S$3.50 each, they are available at all MOS Burger outlets, while stocks last.
They are also available at selected 7-Eleven stores.
Here's how they look:
Nice.
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Livia Soh
