MOS Burger S'pore selling cheese burger & chilli dog instant noodles at S$3.50 each

Also available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

Russell Ang | May 04, 2023, 08:07 PM

Good news, cup noodle lovers.

As part of its 30th anniversary, MOS Burger Singapore has collaborated with cup noodle brand Nissin.

The launch features two unique cup noodle flavours on its menu for a limited time — MOS Cheese Burger and Chilli Dog.

Priced at S$3.50 each, they are available at all MOS Burger outlets, while stocks last.

They are also available at selected 7-Eleven stores.

Here's how they look:

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

Photo by Livia Soh

Nice.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & Livia Soh 

