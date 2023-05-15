'Legit' air from Blackpink's S'pore concert listed for S$499 on Carousell

Didn't manage to get tickets for the Blackpink concerts?

Or failed to get some merch?

Good news. You can still get a souvenir of the experience — after a fashion.

According to a Carousell listing by seller @calvin_singh, "air from Blackpink's concert" is available at the mildly extortionate price of S$499.

For comparison, tickets for the actual concert cost between S$168 and S$398.

Serious buyers only

Photos from the Carousell listing depict an unlabelled plastic bottle in a sea of concert-venue pink — no doubt as proof of its authenticity.

"You can smell Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rose every time you open the bottle," the listing promises.

"Legit one. Serious buyers only."

The listing clarifies that the air has been "sealed" in the bottle.

Top photo via @blackpinksgp/Twitter and @calvin_singh/Carousell