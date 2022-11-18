Back

Blackpink S'pore concert ticket prices revealed: From S$168-S$398

Demand will be overwhelming.

Nixon Tan | November 18, 2022, 10:58 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Tickets to Blackpink’s Singapore concert go on sale on Nov. 21, 2022.

And ticketing details have finally been announced.

Ticket are priced at S$168, S$208, S$228, S$248, S$278, S$328 or S$398 (excluding booking fee) on Ticketmaster.

The Blink VIP ticket at S$398 allows for priority entrance to the standing pen, one soundcheck pass, and one VIP laminate and lanyard.

The K-pop foursome comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform at the National Stadium on May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The layout for the venue can be viewed here:

Tickets are expected to sell out fast.

VIP passes were sold out in a few hours in Malaysia after it went on sale on Nov. 15 for RM1,888 (S$568), according to New Straits Times.

As a result, scalpers are already trying to resell them at RM8,778 (S$2,650).

Presale dates

Ticket sales for Blackpink's show in Singapore start from Nov. 21 at 10am.

This is when Blink fanclub members can access the early bird presale -- which is only for those who have already registered on Weverse from Nov. 7, 2pm to Nov. 9, 2pm.

Presale for Paypal members starts on Nov. 22, while the the Live Nation presale begins on Nov. 23.

Those who want earlier access can consider registering for a free Live Nation membership or have an active PayPal account ready to make purchases during the presale window.

The general public sales open on Nov. 24 from 10am.

Top photo via Blackpink Facebook

Nancy Pelosi steps down as leader of US House Democrats

One of the most influential Speakers in US history.

November 18, 2022, 10:14 AM

US Republicans take the House of Representatives

A win and a change at the Capitol.

November 18, 2022, 09:18 AM

Mercedes-Benz catches fire on road beside Lau Pa Sat

Huge fire.

November 18, 2022, 01:24 AM

Missile fired into Poland likely of Ukrainian origin, not Russian: US & NATO

Ukraine insists that it's not from them.

November 17, 2022, 07:10 PM

Police finds 64 obscene films in phone of ex-Ngee Ann Poly lecturer, 61, who made racist remarks to couple

More problems with the law.

November 17, 2022, 07:08 PM

Free deliveries & discounts at restaurants with pandapro subscription for S$2.99/month, now at 40% off

Go pro.

November 17, 2022, 06:59 PM

SCDF sends elite team of 16 to help in flood rescue efforts in Australia's New South Wales

From SCDF's Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.

November 17, 2022, 06:59 PM

Fines, jail for passengers who fail to comply with pilot's orders: CAAS

The rule has been in place since 1969.

November 17, 2022, 06:56 PM

Artbox returning to S'pore in Feb. & Mar. 2023, will be air-conditioned with entrance fee of S$5

Is this a post-Covid world?

November 17, 2022, 06:49 PM

Tuvalu to recreate entire country in metaverse as rising sea levels threaten island nation

"Only considered global effort can ensure that Tuvalu does not move permanently online and disappear forever from the physical plane."

November 17, 2022, 06:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.