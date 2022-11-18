Blackpink S'pore concert ticket prices revealed: From S$168-S$398

Tickets to Blackpink’s Singapore concert go on sale on Nov. 21, 2022.

And ticketing details have finally been announced.

Ticket are priced at S$168, S$208, S$228, S$248, S$278, S$328 or S$398 (excluding booking fee) on Ticketmaster.

The Blink VIP ticket at S$398 allows for priority entrance to the standing pen, one soundcheck pass, and one VIP laminate and lanyard.

The K-pop foursome comprising Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa, will perform at the National Stadium on May 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The layout for the venue can be viewed here:

Tickets are expected to sell out fast.

VIP passes were sold out in a few hours in Malaysia after it went on sale on Nov. 15 for RM1,888 (S$568), according to New Straits Times.

As a result, scalpers are already trying to resell them at RM8,778 (S$2,650).

Presale dates

Ticket sales for Blackpink's show in Singapore start from Nov. 21 at 10am.

This is when Blink fanclub members can access the early bird presale -- which is only for those who have already registered on Weverse from Nov. 7, 2pm to Nov. 9, 2pm.

Presale for Paypal members starts on Nov. 22, while the the Live Nation presale begins on Nov. 23.

Those who want earlier access can consider registering for a free Live Nation membership or have an active PayPal account ready to make purchases during the presale window.

The general public sales open on Nov. 24 from 10am.

Top photo via Blackpink Facebook