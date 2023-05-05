Back

Jayley Woo reveals husband's face for 1st time, says it was 'purely' his decision

Cool.

Russell Ang | May 05, 2023, 06:14 PM

Events

Singaporean actress Jayley Woo recently threw a 100-day bash for her firstborn child, Jan.

The 31-year-old gave birth on Jan. 20, a week before her estimated delivery date (EDD).

Instagram reveal

In an Instagram post on May 3, Woo revealed her husband's face for the first time in a series of photos posted to commemorate the special day.

Speaking to Mothership, the actress shared that it was "purely" her husband's decision to reveal his face.

Prior to this, her husband's identity remained a mystery and was only known publicly as 'Mr Tan'.

However, we now know from Woo's tag that his first name is Bryan.

Woo told Mothership that Tan works for popular streaming platform Viu.

The actress has previously shared that they got to know each other through actress Julie Tan.

After dating for over a year, they got married on Dec. 27, 2022 — Woo's 31st birthday.

Top image via @jiaqiwoo on Instagram

