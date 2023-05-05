Back

Daniel Ong welcomes baby boy, 2nd child with art teacher wife

Congrats!

Fasiha Nazren | May 05, 2023, 03:23 PM

Events

Former radio DJ and F&B entrepreneur Daniel Ong welcomed a new baby boy this morning (May 5).

Ong, 47, announced his wife's pregnancy in November 2022.

He is married to Fay Tan, a 38-year-old art teacher.

Ong posted an Instagram Story at around 4:41am that Tan was experiencing contractions.

He posted a couple of Instagram Stories praising the delivery suite team and confirming that the baby is on the way:

Baby Alexander

He later confirmed that their new son, named Alexander, has been delivered safely.

Awwww.

An early surprise

In an Instagram post, Ong said that the baby was due to be born on May 8.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daniel Ong (@daniel_ong_singapore)

"Baby Alexander was supposed to come on 8th May, but decided he needed to join in 5.5.Friday sales festivities,"  he joked.

In total, the couple have a total of four children:

  • Renee, 13, Ong's daughter with ex-wife Jaime Teo

  • Gretel, eight, Tan's daughter from her previous relationship

  • Andre, two, their first child together

  • Alexander

Top image from @daniel_ong_singapore on Instagram.

