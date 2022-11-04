Daniel Ong, 46, expecting 2nd child with art teacher wife, 37

Daniel Ong has another son on the way.

The former radio DJ, who will turn 47 in December, is expecting a second child with his wife, Fay Tan.

Ong and Tan, a 37-year-old art teacher, married in 2020.

Ong announced on Nov. 3, 2022 that Tan is pregnant with a boy, which they were just informed of that very morning.

The serial F&B entrepreneur joked that the couple went "Really? So tired already..." when they first found out about the pregnancy.

"Oh and if anyone sees me putting on the pounds recently, it’s [because] I have to eat everybody’s food, and it’s called daddy pregnancy mirroring," he added.

With the newcomer, the couple will have a total of four children, two boys and two girls.

The current three are:

Renee, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jaime Teo

Andre, one, his first child with Tan

Gretel, seven, Tan's daughter from her previous relationship

Ong ended his post with a line of encouragement for his wife.

Teo has commented her congratulations on his post:

After selling Twelve Cupcakes, his business with Teo, in end-2016, Ong went on to open a series of restaurants.

While casual western dining chain Rookery did not survive the pandemic, the entrepreneur went on to establish several new F&B brands within Singapore.

This year alone, Ong opened Estuary, an oyster bar and "pescatarian haven", and expanded Dan's Steaks to its third outlet.

He also jested in his announcement: "Gotta make some changes, this old man better start getting fit and trying to earn diaper and milk money!"

Top image via Daniel Ong's Instagram page