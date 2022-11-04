Back

Daniel Ong, 46, expecting 2nd child with art teacher wife, 37

'I’m just realising when he’s 12, I will be 59. Holy cow,' Ong wrote.

Mandy How | November 04, 2022, 04:21 PM

Daniel Ong has another son on the way.

The former radio DJ, who will turn 47 in December, is expecting a second child with his wife, Fay Tan.

Ong and Tan, a 37-year-old art teacher, married in 2020.

Ong announced on Nov. 3, 2022 that Tan is pregnant with a boy, which they were just informed of that very morning.

The serial F&B entrepreneur joked that the couple went "Really? So tired already..." when they first found out about the pregnancy.

"Oh and if anyone sees me putting on the pounds recently, it’s [because] I have to eat everybody’s food, and it’s called daddy pregnancy mirroring," he added.

With the newcomer, the couple will have a total of four children, two boys and two girls.

The current three are:

  • Renee, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jaime Teo

  • Andre, one, his first child with Tan

  • Gretel, seven, Tan's daughter from her previous relationship

Ong ended his post with a line of encouragement for his wife.

Teo has commented her congratulations on his post:

 

After selling Twelve Cupcakes, his business with Teo, in end-2016, Ong went on to open a series of restaurants.

While casual western dining chain Rookery did not survive the pandemic, the entrepreneur went on to establish several new F&B brands within Singapore.

This year alone, Ong opened Estuary, an oyster bar and "pescatarian haven", and expanded Dan's Steaks to its third outlet.

He also jested in his announcement: "Gotta make some changes, this old man better start getting fit and trying to earn diaper and milk money!"

Top image via Daniel Ong's Instagram page

