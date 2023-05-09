Cockroach spotted chilling in aburi sushi box from FairPrice outlet

Do you like sushi?

Well, it appears that this little buddy does too:

These photos, which have been circulating online, show a little cockroach (dead or alive, we're not sure) minding its own business inside a pack of what appears to be aburi salmon sushi.

The sticker on the pack listed the pack date as May 8 with a price reduction sticker, which tells us that the photo was taken as recent as Monday evening.

Aside from whatever's in this photo, there's nothing to identify the exact location of the FairPrice outlet. However, according to the social media post, this was taken at Balestier Plaza.

We have reached out to FairPrice and the Singapore Food Agency, and will update this article when we hear back from them.

Images via SGFOLLOWSALL