Back

Shaw Plaza FairPrice discards sushi & engages pest control after roach found in food

The place was also sanitised and inspected.

Joshua Lee | May 09, 2023, 05:52 PM

Events

FairPrice has conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitisation of its sushi counter and premises at Shaw Plaza after a cockroach was spotted inside a packet of aburi sushi.

A spokesperson for FairPrice Group told Mothership that it also discarded all the sushi products in that batch.

Aside from cleaning and sanitisation, the group also engaged pest control professionals to inspect and treat the area.

"Food safety is of paramount importance to FairPrice Group, and we take this matter very seriously," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added:

"We are sorry for the public concern this may have caused and would like to reassure our customers that we are fully committed to adhering strictly to food safety regulations and taking all necessary means to provide our customers with safe and wholesome food.

We are also currently reviewing this matter with our vendor to ensure this matter does not happen again."

Top images via FairPrice, SGFOLLOWSALL. 

Projector X at The Cathay to close, last day Jul. 9, 2023

The Cathay was home to indie film cinema Projector X for eight months, since August 2022.

May 09, 2023, 05:35 PM

Gap in current laws on money mules, only 9 of 120 suspects in OCBC scam charged: Josephine Teo

Teo also addressed the issue of people selling their Singpass credentials.

May 09, 2023, 05:15 PM

4 male teens, aged 16 to 19, arrested in relation to S$983,200 luxury watch robbery in Tokyo

Real-life money heist.

May 09, 2023, 04:53 PM

Livestreamers entice people in S'pore to pay S$1,000 for pearls in shucked oysters

Another gimmick.

May 09, 2023, 04:26 PM

8 alleged S'pore members of criminal syndicate to be charged for illegal remote gambling

Two of the eight face further charges under under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Offences (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

May 09, 2023, 04:19 PM

LTA seeking operators for new Jurong Region & Cross Island Lines, open to foreign partner for SMRT & SBS Transit

New lines.

May 09, 2023, 03:36 PM

Andrea De Cruz & Pierre Png celebrate 21st liver transplant anniversary

Her donor, her hero.

May 09, 2023, 03:34 PM

Chinese boy band WayV performing in S'pore on June 2, 2023

Nice.

May 09, 2023, 03:33 PM

Home rental scams using online platforms increased from 192 cases in 2021 to 979 a year later: Sun Xueling

The Police have been working with online platforms to remove suspicious accounts and advertisements and working with the Council for Estate Agencies.

May 09, 2023, 03:07 PM

S'pore man, 23, jailed for kicking over his 6-week-old child's pram as baby cried before he & his girlfriend could've sex

He was sentenced to 13 months and 9 weeks' jail with 3 strokes of the cane.

May 09, 2023, 02:11 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.