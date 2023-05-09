Shaw Plaza FairPrice discards sushi & engages pest control after roach found in food

FairPrice has conducted a thorough cleaning and sanitisation of its sushi counter and premises at Shaw Plaza after a cockroach was spotted inside a packet of aburi sushi.

A spokesperson for FairPrice Group told Mothership that it also discarded all the sushi products in that batch.

Aside from cleaning and sanitisation, the group also engaged pest control professionals to inspect and treat the area.

"Food safety is of paramount importance to FairPrice Group, and we take this matter very seriously," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added:

"We are sorry for the public concern this may have caused and would like to reassure our customers that we are fully committed to adhering strictly to food safety regulations and taking all necessary means to provide our customers with safe and wholesome food. We are also currently reviewing this matter with our vendor to ensure this matter does not happen again."

Top images via FairPrice, SGFOLLOWSALL.