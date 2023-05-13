Blackpink concerts over May 13 & 14 weekend: National Stadium to be jam-packed

It's time for Blackpink concerts in Singapore over the May 13 and 14 weekend, and K-pop fans here are not holding back by already making their presence felt on the first day of the show -- even before noon.

Throngs of people have descended upon the National Stadium in Kallang on Saturday morning to get in line to be among the first at the concert and to buy merchandise.

As early as 8:45am, hundreds of people were in the queue to buy official Blackpink merchandise.

Merchandise sale is open to the general public.

The official merchandise booths are located at OCBC Square and Singapore Indoor Stadium North Plaza Shelter.

Wtf is this line for merch??? #BORNPINKinSG pic.twitter.com/SJsYXqF5M3 — -Mich🤍로제 || ROSÉ TOOK MY LETTER AT BPKL (@MichMiLo) May 13, 2023

Sale of tickets for a second show on May 14 was released after the first show sold out quickly.

Queue for concert starts at 2:30pm

Sports Hub issued an advisory for concert goers and members of the public prior to the Blackpink "Born Pink" concert weekend.

Concert-goers are advised to take public transport as parking spaces are limited and to turn up at the queue or gates when they open from 2:30pm.

Standing pen tickets

Standing pen tickets holders are advised to check the queue number printed on their ticket, locate their queue area listed in the event page on the Singapore Sports Hub website, and join their designated queue between 2:30pm and 4pm.

Standing pen ticket holders arriving after 4pm will have to join the queue for patrons with seated tickets and gates will open at 6pm.

Seated tickets

Seated ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early.

They should check the gate number on their ticket and proceed through the security checkpoint nearest their gate for entry into the National Stadium.

Concert goers are advised to carry only the essentials for quick security checks and have their e-tickets ready with mobile screens brightened for easy scanning.

Those travelling by private transport are recommended to alight and board at designated points to minimise disruption to traffic flow.

Top photos via LynnTan96 Xiaohongshu & @hafidzar07 Twitter