Blackpink adds 2nd show to S'pore concert in May 2023

Good news for Blinks: Blackpink has added a second show for their upcoming concert in Singapore.

Originally only for one night on May 13, 2023, the concert will now see the K-pop girl group performing on May 14 as well.

Concert organisers Live Nation and ONE Production made the announcement on Jan. 9, saying that the event has been met with overwhelming demand.

Two other stops— Kaohsiung and Macau—are getting an additional night as well.

Ticket prices for the first wave of sales in Singapore ranged from S$198 to S$398, with details for the second wave to be released soon.

The Born Pink world tour kicked off in October 2022, starting with two nights at Seoul before moving on to North America.

