Back

Blackpink adds 2nd show to S'pore concert in May 2023

Overwhelming demand.

Mandy How | January 09, 2023, 12:31 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Good news for Blinks: Blackpink has added a second show for their upcoming concert in Singapore.

Originally only for one night on May 13, 2023, the concert will now see the K-pop girl group performing on May 14 as well.

Concert organisers Live Nation and ONE Production made the announcement on Jan. 9, saying that the event has been met with overwhelming demand.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Live Nation SG (@livenationsg)

Two other stops— Kaohsiung and Macau—are getting an additional night as well.

Ticket prices for the first wave of sales in Singapore ranged from S$198 to S$398, with details for the second wave to be released soon.

The Born Pink world tour kicked off in October 2022, starting with two nights at Seoul before moving on to North America.

Top image via @jennierubyjane/Instagram

Boon Keng S$1 Chee Cheong Fun hawker, 83, falls down at home at 2am & passes away

He is survived by his wife, 81, but the stall will close down.

January 09, 2023, 12:21 PM

Grab S'pore suspends driver who tried to charge lady on crutches extra to be picked up on 3rd floor of car park

The customer relayed her experience on TikTok.

January 09, 2023, 11:38 AM

Man, 42, arrested at Yishun Ring Road after taking woman, 60, hostage

Officers armed with submachine guns and wearing bulletproof vests were at the scene.

January 09, 2023, 11:20 AM

TwoSet Violin & Davie504 holding concert at The Star Theatre S'pore on Feb. 17, 2023

Fans not based in Singapore: 🥴🙁😤😓

January 09, 2023, 11:18 AM

Barbie Hsu's ex-husband accused her of allegedly stopping their children from visiting grandparents during vacation

Hsu's ex husband also demanded that she change her lawyer.

January 08, 2023, 09:41 PM

Changi airport Cisco officer helps traveller, uses spoon to transfer conditioner into smaller bottle

Say no to bad hair days.

January 08, 2023, 08:38 PM

Python coiled around lightings 4-5m above ground at Choa Chu Kang, rescued by Acres

The co-CEO of Acres said that pythons tend to climb up structures if they feel vulnerable or threatened.

January 08, 2023, 06:59 PM

'You thick skin': S'pore Gojek driver orders passenger to get out for adjusting car aircon & seat without asking

Gojek apologised and offered the passenger a 10 per cent off voucher, which is capped at S$3.

January 08, 2023, 06:53 PM

'Iconoclastic' architect who designed Golden Mile Complex & People's Park Complex dies at 90

He has been described as one of Singapore's "architecture giants."

January 08, 2023, 03:08 PM

Twitter cuts dozen of staff from S'pore & Dublin offices: Bloomberg

Twitter has laid off around 3,700 employees as part of its cost-cutting measures since November 2022.

January 08, 2023, 02:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.