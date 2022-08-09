Blackpink performing in S'pore on May 13, 2023

Blackpink will be in your area next May.

The K-pop girl group is embarking on the "Born Pink" world tour from October 2022.

The tour schedule, announced on Monday (Aug. 8), includes a stop in Singapore on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Album release in September

On Aug. 19, Blackpink will pre-release a new single, "Pink Venom", ahead of an album release in September.

Fans can now pre-save the single, "Pink Venom" on Spotify and Apple Music.

27 tour dates "and more"

The tour schedule features 27 tour dates, starting in Seoul before proceeding to seven U.S. locations and six in Europe.

Besides Singapore, the group will also perform in various cities in Asia, including Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, and Manila.

Singapore appears to be the only performance scheduled for the group in May.

Another three stops in Australia round off the tour schedule — for now, at least, as the bottom of the poster also states "and more".

Top image via Blackpink on Facebook