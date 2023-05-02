K-pop group Ateez performing in S'pore on Sep. 9, 2023

Yet another K-pop group is making its way to Singapore in 2023.

K-pop boy group Ateez will be performing in Singapore for the first time this September.

9.9 Concert

On May 1, the group announced the tour dates for the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour "The Fellowship: Break The Wall", which includes a stop in Singapore on Sep. 9, 2023.

The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Besides Singapore, the group will perform in cities such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Manila.

Top image via Ateez Instagram