Back

K-pop group Ateez performing in S'pore on Sep. 9, 2023

Wallet empty, heart happy.

Hayley Foong | May 02, 2023, 12:32 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Yet another K-pop group is making its way to Singapore in 2023.

K-pop boy group Ateez will be performing in Singapore for the first time this September.

9.9 Concert

On May 1, the group announced the tour dates for the Asia leg of their ongoing world tour "The Fellowship: Break The Wall", which includes a stop in Singapore on Sep. 9, 2023.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ATEEZ(에이티즈) (@ateez_official_)

The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Besides Singapore, the group will perform in cities such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Manila.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Ateez Instagram

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.