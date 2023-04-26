Back

Woman seen stealing food from River Valley restaurant looks like woman seen stealing food in Paya Lebar

She had the same modus operandi.

Julia Yee | April 26, 2023, 12:25 AM

Events

A woman was caught on camera taking more than S$50 worth of food that did not belong to her from Five Star Kampung Chicken Rice Restaurant in River Valley.

Took GrabFood rider's order

On Apr. 22, a GrabFood delivery rider flagged to the staff at Five Star that his order was missing.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the general manager of the restaurant, who identified herself as Yeo, discovered that the food was taken by a woman who appeared to have been impersonating a GrabFood rider.

Serial poultry stealer?

Yeo is convinced that the thief is the same person who stole from Duckland on the same day.

Both of the alleged thieves were decked out in all-black outfits, wore black masks, and sported similar hair styles.

Left: Woman at Five Star. Right: Woman at Duckland. Images via Facebook and Five Star.

The incident at Five Star took place at around 3:10pm, while the the incident at Duckland happened around 6pm the same day.

Yeo believes that the woman went on a stealing spree, stopping by River Valley before making her way to Paya Lebar.

Footage from both eateries show the woman holding what appeared to be the same white plastic bag, with the Five Star logo on it.

Left: Woman at Five Star. Right: Woman at Duckland. Images via Facebook and Five Star.

While TungLook Group did not lodge a police report, Five Star did.

They are hoping that a proper investigation will unveil the identity of the culprit.

Top images via Five Star Kampung Chicken Rice

