Woman at Paya Lebar duck restaurant caught on CCTV taking order not meant for her

The restaurant did not lodge a police report, but chose to publicise the incident to warn others.

Ruth Chai | April 25, 2023, 04:07 PM

A woman in Singapore allegedly wandered into a restaurant and swiped a S$86.18 bag of food meant for delivery.

This incident happened at Duckland, a restaurant run by TungLok group, on Sunday (Apr. 22) at around 6pm.

The restaurant is located inside PLQ mall, and primarily serves duck dishes.

CCTV footage of the incident has been shared via Facebook.

The footage showed the restaurant's front counter, with a few delivery riders waiting around to pick up their orders.

A woman in all black and wearing a black mask could be seen entering the shop.

She was carrying some bags in one hand, and a black tote bag in another.

The woman approached a table near the counter, supposedly where orders that were meant to be picked up by food delivery riders were placed.

When she emerged from behind the food display, she could be seen holding a brown paper bag and exiting the restaurant.

Photos via Facebook

Woman "helped herself": Facebook post

TungLok Group said in its Facebook post that the woman had "helped herself" to an order "meant for food delivery riders to pick up".

Photo via Facebook

"Our duck is so good, she just couldn't resist grabbing them," the group joked.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Carolyn Tan, TungLok's senior vice-president of marketing and corporate communications said the bag contained half a roasted duck and a sliced duck dish that was worth S$86.18 including tax.

The order was meant for a customer who opted to pick it up from the restaurant directly.

However, when the customer arrived at the restaurant to pick up the food, it had been taken by the woman in black.

Tan said the restaurant quickly prepared a new order for the customer.

She also said this was the first time such an incident had happened.

Since it was not that serious, a police report will not be made, she added.

However, the group chose to publicise the incident as a cautionary tale.

Short-staffed

Tan mentioned that since the pick-up area is close to the cashier, the staff would often keep a watchful eye on the orders.

However, the restaurant was short on staff that day, as it was a weekend and also Hari Raya Puasa.

Thus, the staff failed to notice the incident in their haste.

Same outlet shenanigans

Previously, a man patronised the same eatery but left without paying, claiming that the Irish duck he ordered was "not Irish".

Top photos via Facebook

