K-pop group TWICE performing in S'pore on Sep. 2, 2023

It's a good time to be a K-pop fan.
K-pop girl group Twice will be performing in Singapore this September.
Mark the date
On Apr. 23, the group announced new tour dates for their ongoing world tour "READY TO BE", which includes a stop in Singapore on Sep. 2, 2023.
TWICE 5TH WORLD TOUR— TWICE (@JYPETWICE) April 23, 2023
‘READY TO BE’
2023 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT PART.2#TWICE #트와이스 #READYTOBE #TWICE_5TH_WORLD_TOUR pic.twitter.com/7Ow2muyy8v
The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Ticketing details have yet to be announced.
Besides Singapore, the group will also perform in cities such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Bangkok.
The group's last performance here was in 2019 as part of their then-concert tour.
Top photo via JYP Entertainment
