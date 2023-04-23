Back

K-pop group TWICE performing in S'pore on Sep. 2, 2023

One in a million.

Russell Ang | April 23, 2023, 11:55 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It's a good time to be a K-pop fan.

K-pop girl group Twice will be performing in Singapore this September.

Mark the date

On Apr. 23, the group announced new tour dates for their ongoing world tour "READY TO BE", which includes a stop in Singapore on Sep. 2, 2023.

The concert will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Besides Singapore, the group will also perform in cities such as Paris, London, Berlin, and Bangkok.

The group's last performance here was in 2019 as part of their then-concert tour.

Somewhat related article

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photo via JYP Entertainment

1 dead in Dunearn Road accident

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene.

April 23, 2023, 10:33 PM

McDonald's S'pore releasing BT21 collection on Apr. 27

Same day as the return of the Jjang! Jjang! burgers.

April 23, 2023, 09:13 PM

Owner of Yew Tee store appeals for information on customer who stole phone, police report lodged

The store said the customer was allegedly identified within 24 hours with the help of social media.

April 23, 2023, 09:06 PM

Police investigating false bomb threat at Yishun Ring Road McDonald's

No threat items were found.

April 23, 2023, 08:59 PM

S'pore TikToker so 'starstruck' at seeing K-pop idol Krystal, she zooms into bodyguard instead while taking video

Oppa.

April 23, 2023, 06:06 PM

S'pore man demands apology after Qing Ming offerings at columbarium for late mother cleared in under 20 minutes

He suggested that the columbarium's management arrange for Taoist priests to perform rites for his late mother to remedy the situation.

April 23, 2023, 05:02 PM

China pub chain with over 700 stores to open 1st S'pore outlet in May 2023

One more late-night hangout.

April 23, 2023, 04:47 PM

About 80% of S'pore households yet to collect free recycling box, collection ends on Apr. 30

One week left.

April 23, 2023, 03:53 PM

Comment: PAP & WP disagree on some things, but here's where they find common ground

Opposite sides agree on same thing. Lawrence Wong & Pritam Singh agree S'pore can't have populism & political opportunism.

April 23, 2023, 01:35 PM

S’porean man, 39, travels 6,517 km to return WWII artefacts to original owners after 8-month search

It all started with a purchase on Carousell.

April 23, 2023, 01:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.