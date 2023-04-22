S'pore Flyer offers discounted tickets at S$15 each on weekdays from now till May 31 for local residents

If you are looking for ways to spend some time off in Singapore without breaking the bank, we have some good news to share.

From now till May 31, local residents can enjoy an unblocked view of Singapore's skyline from 165m above the ground for S$15 on weekdays — excluding public holidays.

This promotion was launched by Singapore Flyer to commemorate its fifteenth anniversary.

The usual price is S$40.

Previously, the observation wheel had undergone scheduled maintenance work for close to a month before resuming flight operations on Mar. 28.

Details of the promotion

In addition to one rotation on the Singapore Flyer in a shared capsule, which would last around 30 minutes, each ticket will also come with an immersive journey through Singapore's past, present and future at the Time Capsule.

To enjoy the promotion, one will have to purchase a minimum of two tickets and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

It is valid for adults, children between three and 12 years old, and seniors aged 60 and above.

However, they would need to be local residents, including Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents, and holders of Employment Pass, Work Permit, and Dependant Pass, in order to enjoy the special discount.

Ticket holders are also required to present proof of residency for admission.

Those who are unable to present proof of eligibility will be required to purchase another full-price ticket.

The full-price tickets are sold at S$40 for adults, S$25 for children, and S$25 for seniors.

If you are thinking of heading down, do take extra care in selecting the date and timing of your visit, as tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, non-extendable, and non-transferable once sold.

Admission will start at 2pm from Mondays to Fridays, and the last admission is at 9:30pm.

You can book your tickets here.

More discounts at Gelatissimo

After your flight on the Singapore Flyer, you can also stop by Gelatissimo on level one to enjoy the following promotions:

15 per cent off all gelato and milkshake drinks (excluding soft drinks, Vittel, and Snapple drinks)

two jumbo cups of gelato for S$15 (U.P. S$20.6)

The promotion will be available on weekdays from now till Jun. 30, 2023 — excluding public holidays.

Simply present your Singapore Flyer physical tickets or e-tickets before ordering to enjoy the promotion.

However, do note that it cannot be stacked with other promotions, cash rebates, and/or discounts.

Top images via Singapore Flyer/Facebook