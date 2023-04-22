Back

S'pore Flyer offers discounted tickets at S$15 each on weekdays from now till May 31 for local residents

Excluding public holidays.

Winnie Li | April 22, 2023, 04:52 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

If you are looking for ways to spend some time off in Singapore without breaking the bank, we have some good news to share.

From now till May 31, local residents can enjoy an unblocked view of Singapore's skyline from 165m above the ground for S$15 on weekdays — excluding public holidays.

This promotion was launched by Singapore Flyer to commemorate its fifteenth anniversary.

The usual price is S$40.

Previously, the observation wheel had undergone scheduled maintenance work for close to a month before resuming flight operations on Mar. 28.

Details of the promotion

In addition to one rotation on the Singapore Flyer in a shared capsule, which would last around 30 minutes, each ticket will also come with an immersive journey through Singapore's past, present and future at the Time Capsule.

To enjoy the promotion, one will have to purchase a minimum of two tickets and a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

It is valid for adults, children between three and 12 years old, and seniors aged 60 and above.

However, they would need to be local residents, including Singapore citizens, Permanent Residents, and holders of Employment Pass, Work Permit, and Dependant Pass, in order to enjoy the special discount.

Ticket holders are also required to present proof of residency for admission.

Those who are unable to present proof of eligibility will be required to purchase another full-price ticket.

The full-price tickets are sold at S$40 for adults, S$25 for children, and S$25 for seniors.

If you are thinking of heading down, do take extra care in selecting the date and timing of your visit, as tickets are non-refundable, non-exchangeable, non-extendable, and non-transferable once sold.

Admission will start at 2pm from Mondays to Fridays, and the last admission is at 9:30pm.

You can book your tickets here.

More discounts at Gelatissimo

After your flight on the Singapore Flyer, you can also stop by Gelatissimo on level one to enjoy the following promotions:

  • 15 per cent off all gelato and milkshake drinks (excluding soft drinks, Vittel, and Snapple drinks)

  • two jumbo cups of gelato for S$15 (U.P. S$20.6)

The promotion will be available on weekdays from now till Jun. 30, 2023 — excluding public holidays.

Simply present your Singapore Flyer physical tickets or e-tickets before ordering to enjoy the promotion.

However, do note that it cannot be stacked with other promotions, cash rebates, and/or discounts.

Top images via Singapore Flyer/Facebook

Parliament receives 30 applications to be Nominated Members of Parliament

NMPs was introduced in 1990.

April 22, 2023, 02:39 PM

New cafe in Ubi ordered to close after being investigated for operating on illegal mezzanine floor

It occupies the same unit as a food court.

April 22, 2023, 01:30 PM

Firsthand: S'pore's world-renowned public housing still can't make everyone happy

What are your priorities?

April 22, 2023, 01:30 PM

Jack Ma takes up honorary professorship at University of Hong Kong

He was reportedly appointed for a three-year term ending in March 2026.

April 22, 2023, 01:15 PM

LGBTQ 'EDM' party called off, organisers & venue stakeholder dispute cancellation reasons

Capitol Theatre's operation IMC Group Asia clarifies that it decided to not host the event as the space was left in an extremely bad condition after previous EDM event.

April 22, 2023, 12:27 PM

Indonesian family with 8 children reveals hungry child eats paper due extreme poverty

They have since received donations of up to 5 million rupiah (S$445) and a new motorcycle.

April 22, 2023, 11:22 AM

I used this HIFU device at home for a month & my skin age went down by 4 years

HIFU stands for high intensity focused ultrasound, by the way.

April 22, 2023, 10:04 AM

How DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, burnt in 2001 dot-com bubble burst, came back with new mindset

"With a different agenda and mindset... the fact my career kept progressing was incidental to my main goal."

April 22, 2023, 09:25 AM

No-holds-barred-review: Is BHC Chicken in S'pore nice?

Fried chicken supremacy.

April 21, 2023, 11:39 PM

Maliki Osman visits M'sian states of Kelantan & Terengganu, as state elections loom in M'sia's north

Trip up north.

April 21, 2023, 11:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.