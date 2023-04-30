Sembawang God of Wealth temple reopening on Apr. 30, 2023 after S$4 million reconstruction

The Sembawang God of Wealth temple, previously damaged by a massive fire on Sep. 18, 2020, will officially reopen its doors on Apr. 30, 2023.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the temple at Admiralty Street had been rebuilt with almost S$4 million in donations from devotees.

Chairman of the temple, Jiang (transliteration), explained that due to appraisals and the tendering process, they could only start repairing in August 2021.

Furthermore, it was difficult to find construction manpower as the fire had happened during the pandemic.

Jiang said that even though they spent a few million dollars on the repairs, they were fortunate that they didn't have to crowdfund the amount as devotees had voluntarily donated.

They've also hired caretaking staff and renovated the temple's wiring to prevent the fire from happening again.

Public allowed to touch statue on three days

Jiang told Shin Min that the temple will allow the public to touch the God of Wealth statue after the official opening ceremony for good luck.

He explained that while they usually only allow the public to touch the statue during Lunar New Year, devotees had missed the chance for two years.

Other than on Apr. 30, the temple will allow the public to touch the statue on May 1 and May 4, 2023.

Related articles

Top image via Google Maps/Napatsawan Anuraksintawee