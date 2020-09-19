Sembawang God of Wealth temple catches fire, 1 man taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

The Sembawang God of Wealth temple has caught fire.

The temple is located at 28 Admiralty Street.

According to a video tweeted by Twitter user David King, purportedly of the incident, plumes of smoke can be seen engulfing the temple.

Sembawang God of wealth temple. Sent by a friend. pic.twitter.com/EN0CeSud1t — David King (@davidkingraj) September 18, 2020

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) informed Mothership that they were alerted to the fire at 9:15pm on Sep. 18.

SCDF added:

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire was well alight. The fire involved a 4-storey temple. SCDF utilised 5 water jets to penetrate and contain the fire. As a safety precautionary measure, residents from a nearby elderly home were evacuated by the police. During evacuation, an elderly man from the home experienced breathlessness and was assessed by an SCDF paramedic. He was subsequently conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by an SCDF ambulance. Firefighting operations are still ongoing."

Top image from David King's Twitter page.