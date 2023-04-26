Back

SCDF receives medal from Turkey's vice president for Feb. 2023 earthquake search & rescue efforts

A total of 68 SCDF personnel were deployed to Turkey.

Fiona Tan | April 26, 2023, 05:12 PM

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a medal of appreciation in recognition of their search and rescue efforts in Turkey following the devastating earthquake in February 2023.

68 SCDF personnel deployed to Turkey

SCDF wrote in an Apr. 25 Facebook post that the Operation Lionheart Contingent was deployed to Turkey as part of Singapore’s humanitarian assistance and disaster relief efforts.

It comprised rescuers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), paramedic and medical specialists, search specialists, and operation support officers.

A total of 68 members were deployed to Turkey in two waves.

Turkey's vice president conferred SCDF the medal

On Apr. 25, DART Commander Lok Wee Keong represented SCDF to receive the medal from Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay at the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey in Ankara, Turkey.

Image from Singapore Civil Defence Force/Facebook.

SCDF's Commissioner Eric Yap expressed his appreciation for the recognition by the Republic of Turkey and said SCDF is honoured to receive the medal.

He added:

"The SCDF values the strong friendship and bonds forged with our Türkiye counterparts during the deployment. The people of Türkiye have demonstrated admirable resilience and fortitude, and we are confident they would emerge much stronger as they rebuild their lives and homes."

