Long queues at K-pop group NCT Dream's pop-up store at Kallang Leisure Park on opening day

Another day, another long queue.

Hayley Foong | April 28, 2023, 06:01 PM

Events

The game of queuing began early for fans of K-pop group NCT Dream on Apr. 28, following the opening of the group's pop-up store at Kallang Leisure Park.

When Mothership arrived at Kallang Leisure Park at 9:15am, a number of people were already in the queue to enter the store, which only opens at 10am.

Photo by Livia Soh.

By 9:59am, the queue had grew to over 40 people.

The pop-up store is opening ahead of the group's Singapore concert, happening on May 1, 2023 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Pop-up store

Singapore is the second of three cities that the pop-up store will be opening in.

Photo by Livia Soh

Merchandise, priced between S$8 to S$75, are available for purchase at the pop-up.

Some items include:

  • T-shirts (S$56)

  • Ball caps (S$51)

  • Light sticks (S$75)

  • Key rings (S$21)

  • Socks (S$8)

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

Customers will have to queue to enter the store, and will be handed a brochure to indicate their purchases upon entering.

After which, customers can choose to browse around or proceed to the cashier to check out immediately.

Photo by Livia Soh

The merchandise are also displayed around the store, providing photo opportunities for fans.

Photo by Livia Soh

NCT Dream pop-up store

Address: 5 Stadium Walk, Level 1 Atrium, Leisure Park Kallang S397693

Dates: Apr. 28, 2023 – May 2, 2023

Opening hours: 10am - 10pm

Top images via Livia Soh.

