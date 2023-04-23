McDonald's S'pore releasing BT21 collection on Apr. 27

McDonald's Singapore will be releasing a BT21 collection at 11am on Apr. 27.

The Jjang! Jjang! burgers will return on the same day.

Although no details about the collection have been confirmed, McDonald's in South Korea released a BT21 figurine set in February 2023.

The same set was available at McDonald's Philippines earlier this month.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from McDonald's Korea's Instagram