McDonald's S'pore releasing BT21 collection on Apr. 27

McDonald's Singapore will be releasing a BT21 collection at 11am on Apr. 27.
The Jjang! Jjang! burgers will return on the same day.
Although no details about the collection have been confirmed, McDonald's in South Korea released a BT21 figurine set in February 2023.
The same set was available at McDonald's Philippines earlier this month.
Top photos from McDonald's Korea's Instagram
