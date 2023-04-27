Chinese rappers GAI, TizzyT, Vinida Weng & more making public appearance at MBS on Apr. 29

You might already know that tickets to Marquee's China Hip-Hop Power Live, featuring rappers GAI, TizzyT, Vinida Weng, KnowKnow, Psy.P and Melo, are sold out.

But that doesn't mean that you won't be able to catch the sextet while they're in Singapore.

Red carpet open to all

There will be a red carpet and cultural exchange session, which will be open to anyone who's at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Apr. 29.

Located at the Digital Light Canvas — the one right next to the Rasapura Masters food court — fans of the rappers will be able to see them without shelling out any money.

The event is expected to begin at 8pm.

The other option

However, if squeezing with a whole bunch of others isn't quite your thing, there's another option.

There are sponsorship packages still available for those who are ready to spend to get close to these rappers.

One of the event's partners, Enviseam, is offering packages that include perks such as:

DJ booth access during the event

Meet-and-greet passes

Having a meal with one of the artistes

Tickets to the red carpet event

A promotional video recorded by one artiste

These benefits don't come cheap, as sponsorship packages start from S$50,000.

You get what you pay for, we guess.

Top photos from GAI, TizzyT & Vinida Weng on Instagram