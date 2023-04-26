Back

M’sians praise Agong for giving way to ambulance while driving

Road courtesy.

Yen Zhi Yi | April 26, 2023, 02:12 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

It is common knowledge one must give way upon hearing the emergency siren of an ambulance.

This was no exception for Malaysia’s king, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who was captured on camera doing so.

In a video posted on the official Facebook page of Malaysia’s Istana Negara on Apr. 25, the Agong set an example for what drivers should be doing when they hear an ambulance approaching.

The video begins with the camera panning towards an ambulance coming from behind the car.

Screenshot via Facebook/Istana Negara

The Agong then stretched his hand outside of the car window to signal to the ambulance that he was giving way.

Screenshot via Facebook/Istana Negara

After the ambulance safely overtook the Agong's car, he moved back into the right lane while a police motorcycle escort can be seen in front of the vehicle.

Screenshot via Facebook/Istana Negara

According to the caption, the Agong was in Pekan, Pahang and on the way to Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan.

In Malaysia, under rule nine of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, even police must give priority to emergency vehicles such as ambulances, New Straits Times reported.

Netizens laud the Agong's act

As of time of writing, the short clip had garnered more than 66,000 views and 2,200 likes.

Netizens praised the Agong for setting an example to the people and Malaysian ministers, with many leaving comments like “Long Live the King (Daulat Tuanku)”.

Some were also surprised that he drove himself rather than having a chauffeur.

This was not the first time the Agong was seen carrying out a humble act.

He had repeatedly made appearances during Malaysia’s political deadlocks to hand out or order food for reporters working outside the palace.

Related:

Top images via Facebook/Istana Negara

Bus collides with car in Buangkok, 8 people, aged 33 to 85, conveyed to hospital

Eyewitnesses of the accident said multiple passengers on the bus were injured due to the accident.

April 26, 2023, 01:42 PM

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck hawker giving free duck bag with S$21.90 minimum purchase

First came the chicken, next comes the duck.

April 26, 2023, 01:03 PM

S'porean, 47, crowned Grandma Universe 2023: 'No matter how old we are, we still can live the best of our lives'

An inspiration.

April 26, 2023, 12:59 PM

S'porean man, 46, convicted of trafficking 1,017.9g of cannabis, executed on Apr. 26, 2023

His execution is the first reported case in 2023.

April 26, 2023, 12:46 PM

Fann Wong's son, 8, once wrote in school essay that his mum is 'very famous'

Did he lie though?

April 26, 2023, 12:00 PM

China to drop PCR test requirements for inbound travellers

It will take effect from Apr. 29.

April 26, 2023, 11:35 AM

Engineer, 48, who fell to her death at CapitaSpring, worked at heights & aware of false ceiling: Coroner's hearing

Risk assessments made prior to the accident deemed the area safe to work.

April 26, 2023, 03:13 AM

Prawning place moves from Orto in Yishun to 27 West Coast Highway

New place to hang out.

April 26, 2023, 02:26 AM

3 bungalows at Nassim Road sold to Indonesian family for S$206.7 million

Initial asking price was S$239 million for all three properties, 14% higher than what they sold for.

April 26, 2023, 01:21 AM

Woman seen stealing food from River Valley restaurant looks like woman seen stealing food in Paya Lebar

She had the same modus operandi.

April 26, 2023, 12:25 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.