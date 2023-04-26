M’sians praise Agong for giving way to ambulance while driving

It is common knowledge one must give way upon hearing the emergency siren of an ambulance.

This was no exception for Malaysia’s king, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Abdullah Ahmad Shah, who was captured on camera doing so.

In a video posted on the official Facebook page of Malaysia’s Istana Negara on Apr. 25, the Agong set an example for what drivers should be doing when they hear an ambulance approaching.

The video begins with the camera panning towards an ambulance coming from behind the car.

The Agong then stretched his hand outside of the car window to signal to the ambulance that he was giving way.

After the ambulance safely overtook the Agong's car, he moved back into the right lane while a police motorcycle escort can be seen in front of the vehicle.

According to the caption, the Agong was in Pekan, Pahang and on the way to Istana Abdulaziz in Kuantan.

In Malaysia, under rule nine of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, even police must give priority to emergency vehicles such as ambulances, New Straits Times reported.

Netizens laud the Agong's act

As of time of writing, the short clip had garnered more than 66,000 views and 2,200 likes.

Netizens praised the Agong for setting an example to the people and Malaysian ministers, with many leaving comments like “Long Live the King (Daulat Tuanku)”.

Some were also surprised that he drove himself rather than having a chauffeur.

This was not the first time the Agong was seen carrying out a humble act.

He had repeatedly made appearances during Malaysia’s political deadlocks to hand out or order food for reporters working outside the palace.

