M'sian king orders McDonald's breakfast for journalists waiting to cover Anwar Ibrahim audience

Reporters camping outside the gates at Malaysia's Istana Negara received breakfast packs of McDonald's burgers from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, during a hectic morning covering Anwar Ibrahim's audience with the king.
King orders McDonald's for journalists working outside palace
The timely sustenance was presented to members of the media by the king's senior private secretary outside the palace on the morning of Oct. 13, on the same day as Anwar had his meeting.
13 Oktober 2020 - Menjunjung titah KDYMM Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Setiausaha Sulit Kanan Baginda Kolonel (B) Datuk Nazim Mohd Alim dan Ketua Unit Komunikasi Korporat Istana Negara Encik Muzli Mohd Zin menyampaikan bungkusan sarapan pagi kepada wakil petugas media yang membuat liputan berita di luar pintu 2 Istana Negara. Seri Paduka Baginda amat prihatin terhadap tugas dan tanggungjawab pengamal media dalam menyampaikan berita yang sahih kepada rakyat. Daulat Tuanku. #istananegara #malaysia
Translation:
"Following the commands of His Majesty, the Senior Private Secretary Colonel (Rtd) Datuk Nizam Mohd Alim and the National Palace's lead for the corporate communications unit Muzli Mohd Zin gave away packs of breakfast food to media representatives who are doing reporting works outside the National Palace.
His Majesty is aware of the media's work and responsibility to disseminate credible news to the citizens.
Long live the King."
Reporters arrived since morning to camp outside the palace, as the opposition leader requested an audience with the king, claiming to have the support of the majority in Parliament to form the next government.
Not the first time king bought food for journalists
During the Malaysian political upheaval between February and March 2020, the king also bought food for reporters camping outside the palace for long hours, covering the resignation of Mahathir Mohamad and the appointment of Malaysia's eighth prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
He treated them to both fast food and local delicacies, and according to Twitter users in the vicinity, a Milo truck was also present outside the palace.
Reporters were provided food by the palace for three days consecutively.
