Male BMW driver, 59, arrested for suspected drink-driving after colliding into car & tree in Jurong West

The Toyota driver, 52, and his passenger, 60, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Winnie Li | April 22, 2023, 08:23 PM

A 59-year-old male driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving after his BMW collided with a Toyota along Jurong West Central 1 towards Boon Lay Avenue on Apr. 21 at about 11:15pm.

The man was subsequently conveyed conscious to the hospital, the Singapore police force (SPF) told Mothership.

The 50-year-old Toyota driver and his 60-year-old passenger were also conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, according to the Singapore Civil Defence force (SCDF).

Police investigations are ongoing.

Both vehicles were damaged

When Shin Min Daily News arrived at the scene of the accident, the Toyota vehicle was parked on the left side of the road outside Block 688 Jurong West Central 1.

The front and back of the vehicle were severely damaged due to the collision.

Screenshot via Shin Min Daily News

A disfigured BMW was spotted approximately 100m away from the Toyota.

It was believed that after colliding with the Toyota, the BMW lost control and knocked down a lamppost before hitting the pavement.

It only stopped after crashing into a tree.

As a result, the front of the vehicle was damaged and the airbag was activated.

At around 1am today, a towing truck arrived at the scene and transported both cars away.

Passenger onboard Toyota felt unwell

Speaking to Shin Min, a witness said that after the accident took place, the BMW driver was seen calling the ambulance calmly after getting out of his car.

However, the passenger onboard the Toyota ended up lying on the road as he felt unwell after the collision.

A sticker given to vehicles that offer private hailing services could be seen pasted on the window of the Toyota.

Similar incident happened in February

Conincidentally, a similar accident also occurred along Jurong West Central 1 on Feb. 8, 2023, in which a white vehicle crashed into a tree at around 3am.

Images via Shin Min Daily News

As a result of the collision, the car's windshield was cracked, and its rear wheel appeared dislodged.

A 23-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Top images via Shin Min Daily News

