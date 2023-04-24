Back

Jacky Cheung holding 6 concerts in S'pore on July 14-16 & 21-23

Lee Wei Lin | April 24, 2023, 12:33 PM

Events

Jacky Cheung will be performing in Singapore on six days in July as part of the "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour".

The shows will be held over two consecutive weekends at the Singapore Indoor Stadium — July 14 to 16,  followed by July 21 to 23.

Tickets for all six dates will go on sale on Apr. 26 at 10am.

Ticketing details

Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding a S$4 booking fee.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Apr. 26, 10am onwards via:

