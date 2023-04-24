Jacky Cheung holding 6 concerts in S'pore on July 14-16 & 21-23

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Jacky Cheung will be performing in Singapore on six days in July as part of the "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour".
The shows will be held over two consecutive weekends at the Singapore Indoor Stadium — July 14 to 16, followed by July 21 to 23.
Tickets for all six dates will go on sale on Apr. 26 at 10am.
Ticketing details
Tickets are priced from S$168 to S$388, excluding a S$4 booking fee.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Apr. 26, 10am onwards via:
- Online: Ticketmaster.sg
- Hotline: +65 3158 8588
- All SingPost outlets
Top photos from Unusual Entertainment
