Back

No-holds-barred review: Our experience getting IKEA's 12-inch hotdog for S$1

Does longer equal better?

Livia Soh | April 27, 2023, 03:23 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

IKEA’s anniversary celebrations will run from Apr. 27 to May 1, which also means that the exceptionally long 12-inch hotdog is now on sale.

You can purchase the 12-inch hotdog from the Swedish Bistro at all three IKEA outlets in Singapore.

12-inch vs. regular hotdog

The extra long hotdog is affordably priced at S$1.

The protein might be extra long, but the bun remains the same size as the regular one.

This is how they compare:

Photo via IKEA Singapore

Queue was much longer than 12-inches

We went down to IKEA Tampines to get our hands on the anniversary special.

A long queue had already formed by 11:30am, just 30 minutes after the store’s opening.

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

Photo by Livia Soh

Unfortunately, the queue moved rather slowly, and it took us about an hour before we finally got the hotdog.

On the bright side, there were IKEA staff distributing Daim chocolates to those in the line.

Photo by Livia Soh

How long is it really?

This is the 12-inch hotdog compared to my 14-inch MacBook.

Photo by Livia Soh

That is one lengthy hotdog.

Photo by Livia Soh

Verdict

The 12-inch hotdog is a whole-ass meal. It was very filling, as expected given its extra large size. Lunch was unnecessary afterwards.

As for its taste, it's just like any other hotdog bun, but the hotdog was saltier than usual and the bun was kinda dry. The only special thing is how long it is.

I guess size does matter after all.

It is a little awkward to eat the 12-inch hotdog in public. But if you do, try not to make eye contact with anyone.

Another tip you can try is to eat it sideways.

Besides the 12-inch hotdog, there are also other activities and promotions during this period — check them out here:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Woman in her 80s forced to sleep on S'pore condo balcony after sewage repeatedly flooded home

Bad.

April 27, 2023, 03:47 PM

US pledges stronger deterrence against North Korea nuclear threat for South Korea

They also issued a strong warning to North Korea.

April 27, 2023, 03:37 PM

K-pop group B.A.P's Zelo in S'pore to host dance workshop, meet fans on May 27-28

Nice.

April 27, 2023, 03:31 PM

Xi Jinping & Zelensky speak for 1st time since Russian invasion, China to send official to Ukraine

Long-awaited conversation.

April 27, 2023, 02:47 PM

Cooling 'pre-emptive measure' to dampen local & foreign property investment demand: Desmond Lee

This will provide greater priority and support for Singaporeans buying homes for owner-occupation.

April 27, 2023, 01:37 PM

Long, long queue at IKEA S'pore for its long, long hotdog at S$1, tensions slightly high

Critical yikes.

April 27, 2023, 12:50 PM

Jjang! Jjang! Burgers return to McDonald's S'pore with cute packaging, BT21 collection launch date changed to May 3

Jjang.

April 27, 2023, 12:39 PM

Jacky Cheung S'pore concert tickets sell out fast, scalpers resell on Carousell for S$2,000 per ticket

Flipping.

April 27, 2023, 11:55 AM

S'porean man with Covid-19 dies after suspected allergic reaction from TCM medicine

He died from a respiratory tract infection from Covid-19 and a severe allergic reaction, which was allegedly caused by Lianhua Qingwen Jiaonan medication.

April 27, 2023, 11:38 AM

British American Tobacco, S'pore subsidiary hit with S$848 million penalty for selling cigarettes to North Korea

Smoky.

April 27, 2023, 11:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.