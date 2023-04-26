Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck hawker giving free duck bag with S$21.90 minimum purchase

First came the chicken.

Next, comes the duck?

Free duck -- not the meat -- bag

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck, a hawker business with two outlets, is giving away a free duck bag with minimum spending of S$21.90.

The duck bag, however, will only be available at its Golden Mille outlet.

The promotion starts from Apr. 30, 10am, while stock last.

Jumping on the chicken bag bandwagon

In an Apr. 18 Facebook post, the popular duck stall announced it would jump on the trend Texas Chicken started.

"Since Texas Chicken Singapore started the trend. I also jump in with my duck bags," the stall wrote. "Arriving next week!"

In another Facebook post, they assured their customers they were not joking by showing a photo of their receipt.

On Apr. 24, the stall announced that the duck bags had arrived.

Get your free duck bag

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck, located in Golden Mile Food Centre and Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, specialises in authentic Teochew-style braised duck.

The stall also made it to a top 10 list of popular duck rice stalls in Singapore.

However, Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck reminded customers that limited stocks are available for the duck bag and it will only be available at its Golden Mile outlet.

"Don't make me stress and cry ah," the owner said, referencing the incident where customers made a Texas Chicken staff cry over the lack of chicken bags.

Top image via Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck/Facebook.