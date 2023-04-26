Back

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck hawker giving free duck bag with S$21.90 minimum purchase

First came the chicken, next comes the duck.

Keyla Supharta | April 26, 2023, 01:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

First came the chicken.

Next, comes the duck?

Free duck -- not the meat -- bag

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck, a hawker business with two outlets, is giving away a free duck bag with minimum spending of S$21.90.

The duck bag, however, will only be available at its Golden Mille outlet.

The promotion starts from Apr. 30, 10am, while stock last.

Image via Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck/Facebook.

Jumping on the chicken bag bandwagon

In an Apr. 18 Facebook post, the popular duck stall announced it would jump on the trend Texas Chicken started.

"Since Texas Chicken Singapore started the trend. I also jump in with my duck bags," the stall wrote. "Arriving next week!"

In another Facebook post, they assured their customers they were not joking by showing a photo of their receipt.

On Apr. 24, the stall announced that the duck bags had arrived.

Image via Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck/Facebook.

Get your free duck bag

Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck, located in Golden Mile Food Centre and Bendemeer Market & Food Centre, specialises in authentic Teochew-style braised duck.

via

Image via Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck/Facebook.

The stall also made it to a top 10 list of popular duck rice stalls in Singapore.

However, Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck reminded customers that limited stocks are available for the duck bag and it will only be available at its Golden Mile outlet.

"Don't make me stress and cry ah," the owner said, referencing the incident where customers made a Texas Chicken staff cry over the lack of chicken bags.

Top image via Ah Xiao Teochew Braised Duck/Facebook.

2 foreign men who allegedly stole US$75,000 taken back to money changer crime scene with Russian interpreter

They were escorted by the police.

April 26, 2023, 04:24 PM

Taiwan to give out S$218 travel vouchers to 500,000 tourists from May 1, 2023

The travel incentives will come in the form of digital cards or accommodation vouchers. 

April 26, 2023, 04:06 PM

MAS: Housing rent increases in S'pore should ease in coming quarters

More houses to be built post-pandemic.

April 26, 2023, 03:41 PM

AI-generated images of S'pore coriander-eating contest at most semi-realistic only

This is what AI thinks Singaporeans look like.

April 26, 2023, 03:21 PM

M’sians praise Agong for giving way to ambulance while driving

Road courtesy.

April 26, 2023, 02:12 PM

Bus collides with car in Buangkok, 8 people, aged 33 to 85, conveyed to hospital

Eyewitnesses of the accident said multiple passengers on the bus were injured due to the accident.

April 26, 2023, 01:42 PM

S'porean, 47, crowned Grandma Universe 2023: 'No matter how old we are, we still can live the best of our lives'

An inspiration.

April 26, 2023, 12:59 PM

S'porean man, 46, convicted of trafficking 1,017.9g of cannabis, executed on Apr. 26, 2023

His execution is the first reported case in 2023.

April 26, 2023, 12:46 PM

Fann Wong's son, 8, once wrote in school essay that his mum is 'very famous'

Did he lie though?

April 26, 2023, 12:00 PM

China to drop PCR test requirements for inbound travellers

It will take effect from Apr. 29.

April 26, 2023, 11:35 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.