Fann Wong's son, 8, once wrote in school essay that his mum is 'very famous'

There are some celebrity offspring who remain blissfully unaware of how famous their parents are — think David Beckham, whose son Brooklyn only realised how popular dad was when he was about 13.

And then there are other kids who are very conscious of how prominent their parents are.

Case in point: Christopher Lee and Fann Wong's eight-year-old son, Zed.

"Very famous"

Lee told Taiwanese media outlet ET Today that Zed was aware that his parents are celebrities from a young age.

In one school essay, the tween apparently wrote:

"My mum is called Fann Wong, and is a very famous celebrity."

Lee and Wong were very amused at what their son wrote, and requested, "Can you be a little more low-key? You even wrote 'very famous!'"

One thing that could have contributed to Zed's awareness of his parents' popularity is how often they are recognised in public:

Wong has brought Zed along for at least one public appearance as well — the 2019 "Arts in the City: We Love SINGApore" event with president Halimah Yacob, which was held at Raffles City.

There's also this photo, which was uploaded over four years ago, of Zed watching mama at work:

Cute.

