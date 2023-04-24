Back

Causeway Link bus bay at Woodlands Checkpoint arrival hall to be relocated on April 27

Belmont Lay | April 24, 2023, 07:23 PM

The bus boarding bay at Woodlands Checkpoint arrival hall for the Causeway Link buses will be relocated to bus bay 13 & 14 from April 27, 2023.

According to a post by the Causeway Link Facebook page, the bus bay, near the Land Transport Authority counter, can be accessed by going straight after descending the escalator.

Causeway Link buses are also popularly referred to as "yellow buses".

Shin Min Daily News reported that the relocation of the boarding bay is to disperse the queues of people that show up during peak periods.

A Causeway Link spokesperson said: "With the increase in the number of people taking buses, there are long queues during the morning and evening peak hours to clear customs. To ease the congestion, we moved to a boarding bay with more space."

The spokesperson added that several queues can be formed at the same time at the new boarding point.

The spokesperson added: "The new location is also easier to find, and passengers can start queuing directly when they get off the escalator in the future, instead of going around to the back."

Currently, the boarding point of the Causeway Link bus is adjacent to the boarding point of public transport buses.

After relocation, the boarding point will be adjacent to the pick-up location for factory buses, chartered buses, and express buses.

Staff will be on site to guide passengers and help familiarise commuters with the new location once the move has been carried out.

Currently, queues for the Causeway Link buses can be so long that they spill over to other queues for other buses, causing confusion to those who just showed up at the venue.

