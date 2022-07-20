Causeway Link offering 24-hour bus service from Bugis to JB starting Aug. 1, 2022

Fancy going to Johor in the middle of the night? For fun? No, not really?

Well, soon you will be able to as Causeway Link, one of the largest public bus companies in Malaysia's southern most state, will be offering a 24-hour service on bus CW2 daily.

The announcement was made on July 18.

The bus will go from Queen Street Terminal in the Bugis area in Singapore to the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complex in Johor Bahru.

The CW2 service also makes the return trip back.

Currently, each trip to Johor costs S$4.80.

The trip from Johor to Singapore is RM4.80 (S$1.50).

CW2 currently operates between 4am and 10:30pm from JB CIQ, and between 5:45am and 11:30pm from Queen Street Terminal.

However, EZ-Link and Nets payments will not available on the midnight service, according to Causeway Link.

More details will be provided in due time, the bus company added.

Responses

Reaction to the announcement was mixed.

While some cheered the move to make the bus service available 24 hours a day, others questioned if the company should be focusing on increasing its bus frequency during peak hours instead.

Others asked about the frequency of buses in the middle of the night, while some quipped that the bus company can issue a schedule, but it is another thing altogether for buses to keep to it.

