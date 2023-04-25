Man, 22, arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycle at Bukit Batok carpark

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Apr. 24, 2023, for his suspected involvement in a case of theft of a motorcycle.

Motorcycle reportedly stolen on Apr. 20

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated in its Apr. 25 news release that its officers received a report at about 7:45pm on Apr. 20 that a motorcycle had been stolen from a multi-storey car park along Bukit Batok Street 24.

Through follow-up investigations, and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Clementi Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him on Apr. 24.

To be charged on Apr. 26

The man will be charged on Apr. 26 with theft of a motor vehicle.

If convicted, he may face up to seven years in jail and a fine.

SPF advised motorcycle owners to:

Park their motorcycles in well-lit areas;

Install an anti-theft alarm for their motorcycles;

Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle, securing both ends;

Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard;

Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended; and

Do not leave spare keys inside the motorcycle storage box.

