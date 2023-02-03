Back

Bras Basah hotpot restaurant has set meals from S$28++ which include bubble tea & free-flow desserts

Quite worth.

Yen Zhi Yi | February 03, 2023, 10:50 PM

Events

Chinese hotpot chain Xiabu Xiabu has opened its first Singapore outlet on Jan. 25.

Xiabu Xiabu has more than 1000 outlets in China and is under the same parent company as Coucou Hot Pot at Suntec City.

The menu

Xiabu Xiabu features set meals which allow you to choose your own soup base, protein, drinks, and sauce using the available condiments.

All sets include a soup base, vegetable platter, condiments, dessert bar and a drink.

Sets include the more basic Classic Pork Collar Set (S$28++) and Popular Beef Set (S$28++) as well as more premium choices like the Seafood and Beef Set (S$38++).

Image via Facebook/XiabuSingapore

Image via XiabuXiabu Lazada One

They offer refillable fusion soup bases consisting of a mushroom base and:

  • Tomato Soup Base

  • Golden Sauerkraut Soup Base

  • Stew Pork Tripe and Chicken Soup Base (+S$2++)

  • Nanyang Curry Soup Base (+S$2++)

  • Hot and Spicy in Sichuan Style Soup Base (+S$2++)

Image via Instagram/@xiabusg

Diners can also choose to add on à la carte dishes, such as Egg Dumplings (S$6++), Prawn Paste (S$10++) and Spain Pork Belly (S$9.80++).

Condiments, carbs such as noodles, and desserts are free-flow.

For drinks, you can choose one cup of bubble tea -- Da Hong Pao Tea or Aged Pu Er Tea.

Image via Facebook/Edwin Leow

You can opt for other drink choices by topping up the price difference.

They have a no-pot-sharing policy, so you can’t share one hotpot set with more than two people.

There's also a 90-minute time limit for dine-in customers.

The space

The 72-seat restaurant features a modern-looking interior with a reflective ceiling and a bar-like counter with individual hotpot stoves.

Image via XiabuXiabu Lazada One

They also appear to have a section for staples and desserts, as well as tables for larger groups.

Image via XiabuXiabu Lazada One

Image via XiabuXiabu Lazada One

Image via Facebook/XiabuSingapore

It is located at Lazada One, which is right next to Bras Brasah MRT Exit D, and opposite Singapore Management University (SMU).

Image via XiabuXiabu Lazada One

XiabuXiabu Lazada One

Address: Lazada One, 51 Bras Basah Rd, #01-03/04, Singapore 189554

Opening Hours: 11am to 11pm, daily

Top images via Facebook/Xiabu Singapore & Google/Xiabu Xiabu Lazada One

