S'pore fan throws red panties on stage for Westlife to autograph

Westlife received a warm welcome from Singapore fans on their Wild Dreams 2023 tour, after they played a record-setting three shows in a row on Feb. 16, 17 and 18.

Some, however, were more excited than others.

In a TikTok uploaded by MoneyMakcik, one fan here threw a pair of panties onstage, which was picked up by one of the foursome, Kian Egan.

His fellow bandmates, all now in their 40s, still possess the ol' penchant for teenage-boy humour.

Urging Egan to revolutionise briefs fashion, they chanted: "On your head! On your head!"

Unfortunately, Egan did not concede.

Signed it

Instead, the musician gathered the other members to sign it, thus gifting the world with the rare sight of Westlife handling a pair of bright red panties.

The first one to the party was Shane Filan.

Egan was quick to comment on the lead vocalist's hesitation in touching the underwear: "They're fresh. It's okay. She hasn't worn it."

He then invited Nicky Byrne to "do the bit down the bottom", garnering peals of laughter from the audience.

Reactions

TikTok users expressed mixed opinions about the stunt.

One fan declared: "Best moment of the concert hands down."

Others said that it was "rude" and asked the woman to "respect [the band] as professional performers" -- not knowing that Welsh crooner Tom Jones used to wipe the perspiration off his face with fan-gifted underwear all the time to the point it has become his signature move.

One commenter was more concerned about the underwear's aesthetic -- or lack of -- and wrote, "Not pretty. Else they would have just kept it."

Top image via MoneyMakcik.