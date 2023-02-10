Rescue workers pull cat named Strawberry from rubble in quake-hit Turkey

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Rescue workers in Turkey pulled a cat named Strawberry to safety in the wake of a devastating earthquake that rocked the country and Syria on Feb. 6.
The rescue teams found Cilek the cat wrapped in a curtain, a Reuters video showed.
Cilek means Strawberry in Turkish.
The rescue took place on Feb. 7.
People in red helmets were initially seen attempting to pull out a university student, Kerem Cetin, who immediately asked his lifesavers to help his cat before assisting him out of the rubble.
When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out #earthquakeinturkey— OSCAR (@oskcrr) February 9, 2023
Cetin and Cilek were trapped between a collapsed wall and the ceiling on the second floor of a five-story building, livemint.com reported.
Their rescue was a five-hour effort.
The cat was wrapped in a bundle of clothes and secured.
