Rescue workers pull cat named Strawberry from rubble in quake-hit Turkey

Belmont Lay | February 10, 2023, 05:57 PM

Rescue workers in Turkey pulled a cat named Strawberry to safety in the wake of a devastating earthquake that rocked the country and Syria on Feb. 6.

The rescue teams found Cilek the cat wrapped in a curtain, a Reuters video showed.

Cilek means Strawberry in Turkish.

The rescue took place on Feb. 7.

People in red helmets were initially seen attempting to pull out a university student, Kerem Cetin, who immediately asked his lifesavers to help his cat before assisting him out of the rubble.

Cetin and Cilek were trapped between a collapsed wall and the ceiling on the second floor of a five-story building, livemint.com reported.

Their rescue was a five-hour effort.

The cat was wrapped in a bundle of clothes and secured.

“When a local rescue team found university student Kerem Cetin under rubble in Turkey's Hatay, the earthquake victim immediately asked them to save his cat before pulling him out #earthquakeinturkey," a user wrote in a tweet that shared the video.

